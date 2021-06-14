Items in shopping cart: View
Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Menu
Show all sections

Robert Fico's Smer has gained its best result since last summer (+graphs)

Several coalition parties struggle with support, unlike the opposition, according to the June poll by Focus.

While the senior ruling party of Igor Matovič keeps falling, the party of former prime minister Robert Fico seems to be gaining popularity. At the same time, the disputes among the leading representatives of the smallest coalition party Za Ľudí have caused the party to fall even more behind the electability threshold.

This stems from a recent poll carried out by Focus for the Na Telo political talk show broadcast by private TV Markíza on June 2-9, 2021 on 1,011 respondents.

Smer is going up

If the election had been held in early June, it would have been won by the Hlas party led by Peter Pellegrini with 21.6 percent, which is slightly less than 22.4 percent in May.

The rest of this article is premium content at Spectator.sk
Subscribe now for full access

Subscription
for 4 weeks
4 €
Buy
Subscription
for 1 years
39,90 €
Buy
Subscription
for 2 years
69,90 €
Buy

I already have subscription - Sign in

Subscription provides you with:
  • Immediate access to all locked articles (premium content) on Spectator.sk
  • Special weekly news summary + an audio recording with a weekly news summary to listen to at your convenience (received on a weekly basis directly to your e-mail)
  • PDF version of the latest issue of our newspaper, The Slovak Spectator, emailed directly to you
  • Access to all premium content on Sme.sk and Korzar.sk

14. Jun 2021 at 10:59  | Compiled by Spectator staff

More of topic: Election

Read more articles by the topic

Top stories

Branislav Zurian

Charges against former elite police head dropped

The prosecutor found the decision to prosecute Branislav Zurian unlawful, unfounded and premature.


3 h
Illustrative stock photo

Home office will be preserved in some form in the future

Technical equipment and support, along with social isolation, among main challenges in transitioning to remote work.


13. jún
The Slovak Shamrocks

Every Irish village has a Gaelic football team. So does Bratislava

Many people have never heard of the sport, but three months later, they’re playing in the European Gaelic Football championships.


12. jún
Illustrative stock photo

Mass events, border crossing and vaccinated people. Several anti-pandemic rules change of Monday

When arriving to Slovakia from green-tier countries, it will be possible to show a negative test for Covid-19 from abroad.


11. jún
Skryť Vypnúť reklamu

Services and publications

Bratislava Travel guides College Online directory Investment guide eSpectator Book of Lists Career guide Newspaper Monitoring Spectacular Slovakia (travel podcast)