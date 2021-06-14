Robert Fico's Smer has gained its best result since last summer (+graphs)

Several coalition parties struggle with support, unlike the opposition, according to the June poll by Focus.

While the senior ruling party of Igor Matovič keeps falling, the party of former prime minister Robert Fico seems to be gaining popularity. At the same time, the disputes among the leading representatives of the smallest coalition party Za Ľudí have caused the party to fall even more behind the electability threshold.

This stems from a recent poll carried out by Focus for the Na Telo political talk show broadcast by private TV Markíza on June 2-9, 2021 on 1,011 respondents.

Smer is going up

If the election had been held in early June, it would have been won by the Hlas party led by Peter Pellegrini with 21.6 percent, which is slightly less than 22.4 percent in May.

14. Jun 2021 at 10:59 | Compiled by Spectator staff