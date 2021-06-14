Slovakia should prepare for the first heat wave

Temperatures are expected to exceed 30 degrees Celsius in the coming days.

Slovakia might experience the first heatwave of 2021 in the coming days.

High temperatures exceeding 30 degrees Celsius are expected in some places on June 15 (Tuesday) and June 16 (Wednesday). They should last until the end of the week.

“We can gradually expect very hot and dry weather, and there might be the first tropical day on Tuesday,” the Slovak Hydrometeorological Institute (SHMÚ) said, as quoted by the TASR newswire.

Apart from tropical days, meteorologists forecast tropical nights, when temperatures are expected to exceed 20 degrees Celsius.

Still, the SHMÚ issued a first-level warning against low morning temperatures for central Slovakia and some northern districts of western Slovakia for June 15.

Hot June is no exception

The temperatures in Slovakia rose significantly in early June, with temperatures reaching the long-term average of the years 1981-2010.

“Besides high temperatures, the weather is dry since the precipitation from the first days of June could not compensate for the high vaporisation during this period,” SHMÚ commented, as quoted by TASR.

Though more intensive heat waves are expected in July and August, extremely high June temperatures are nothing extraordinary. The hot weather might be especially unpleasant during nights when the air does not cool down enough, according to meteorologists.

14. Jun 2021 at 11:11 | Compiled by Spectator staff