Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Foreigners without Slovak public health insurance can now register for a Covid jab

On June 14 the ministry expanded the group of people entitled for vaccination.

Illustrative stock photo

Foreigners living in Slovakia who do not have public health insurance granted by one of the three health insurers in Slovakia can now register for vaccination against Covid-19.

The Health Ministry has expanded the group of people who can now register for vaccination at the Vakcinacia.nczisk.sk website on June 14 (registration form is in Slovak only).

This means that from now on, the registration is also open for:

  1. People who do not have Slovak public health insurance but have a residence permit (tolerated, registered, temporary, long-term, permanent residence) in Slovakia: they need to fill in the number of their residence permit as an identifier in the registration form and show a residence ID before vaccination;
  2. Full-time university students in Slovakia without Slovak public health insurance: they need to fill in the number of their residence permit/ISIC number/passport number as an identifier in the registration form and show a confirmation of study at a university in Slovakia before vaccination;
  3. Primary/secondary school pupils in Slovakia without Slovak public health insurance: they need to fill in the number of their residence permit/passport number as an identifier in the registration form and show a confirmation of study at a primary/secondary school in Slovakia before vaccination;
  4. Asylum seekers in Slovakia whose application has not been decided on yet: they need to fill in the number of their asylum seeker ID card as an identifier in the registration form and show the asylum seeker ID card before vaccination.
14. Jun 2021 at 17:42  | Compiled by Spectator staff

