President Čaputová met with Biden, he appreciated Slovakia’s progress

According to Čaputová, the partnership of countries in NATO is strong and based on the values ​​of democracy, the rule of law and respect for human rights.

President Zuzana Čaputová flew to Brussels on June 14 to lead the Slovak delegation at the NATO summit. She met with her American counterpart Joseph Biden for the first time.

Biden appreciated the progress Slovakia has made, Čaputová said after the NATO summit. She said that along with official negotiations, the summit provided an opportunity for various bilateral talks between leaders. Čaputová said she was happy she got the chance to talk with Biden.

15. Jun 2021 at 11:16 | Compiled by Spectator staff