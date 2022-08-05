Items in shopping cart: View
Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

5. Aug 2022

Check out the largest car plant in Slovakia

You can take a ride alone or with an instructor through sand and water to hills of varying gradients.

Compiled by Spectator staff
Volkswagen auto plantVolkswagen auto plant (Source: TSS Archive)

This article was published in Bratislava City Guide. With this detailed, pocket-sized guide, it is impossible to get lost in the Slovak capital.

Lost in Bratislava? Impossible with this City Guide!Lost in Bratislava? Impossible with this City Guide!

The plant of Volkswagen Slovakia in Bratislava offers special programmes for tourists. After getting special headphones for both noise protection and to hear the guide when the tour makes its way directly through production halls during working hours, the mechanically-inclined can observe selected parts of the Bratislava-based Volkswagen’s body shop, as well as production and press halls.

The company also offers themed tours throughout the year. Another option for visitors is a special drive with an electric car or on an off-road course. For the off-road, the company uses specially modified vehicle at a track which simulates various tough terrains, from a wooden roadway, through sand, water and steps, to hills at various gradients.

