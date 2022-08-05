Check out the largest car plant in Slovakia

You can take a ride alone or with an instructor through sand and water to hills of varying gradients.

This article was published in Bratislava City Guide. With this detailed, pocket-sized guide, it is impossible to get lost in the Slovak capital.

The plant of Volkswagen Slovakia in Bratislava offers special programmes for tourists. After getting special headphones for both noise protection and to hear the guide when the tour makes its way directly through production halls during working hours, the mechanically-inclined can observe selected parts of the Bratislava-based Volkswagen’s body shop, as well as production and press halls.

The company also offers themed tours throughout the year. Another option for visitors is a special drive with an electric car or on an off-road course. For the off-road, the company uses specially modified vehicle at a track which simulates various tough terrains, from a wooden roadway, through sand, water and steps, to hills at various gradients.