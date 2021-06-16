Items in shopping cart: View
Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Penta changes its ownership structure. Two of its founders leave

Jaroslav Haščák began transferring his shares to a newly established trust fund, whose beneficiaries are his wife and two sons.

Penta residence in the Digital Park, BratislavaPenta residence in the Digital Park, Bratislava (Source: Sme)

The Penta financial group is changing its ownership structure.

Jozef Oravkin is expected to leave his post as a limited partner by the end of 2021, citing personal reasons. He will also halt all of his managerial activities in the company.

At the same time, trust funds will become part of the ownership structure. Jaroslav Haščák has already started transferring his property rights to the funds, the SITA newswire reported.

Both Oravkin and Haščák co-founded Penta.

Haščák transferring his rights

Oravkin's departure will follow the rules set by the statuses of Penta Investments Group Limited and the shareholder agreement.

Haščák is at large Read more 

The change at the limited partners level, which consists of moving stock to trust funds, has been planned for some time, and it is quite a standard step.

The stock owned by Haščák was transferred to the T69 Trust Fund, whose beneficiaries are Haščák's wife and their two sons, SITA reported.

The remaining co-owners of Penta are also reportedly considering the transfer of their assets to a trust fund.

16. Jun 2021 at 11:02  | Compiled by Spectator staff

