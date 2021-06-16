Penta changes its ownership structure. Two of its founders leave

The Penta financial group is changing its ownership structure.

Jozef Oravkin is expected to leave his post as a limited partner by the end of 2021, citing personal reasons. He will also halt all of his managerial activities in the company.

At the same time, trust funds will become part of the ownership structure. Jaroslav Haščák has already started transferring his property rights to the funds, the SITA newswire reported.

Both Oravkin and Haščák co-founded Penta.

Haščák transferring his rights

Oravkin's departure will follow the rules set by the statuses of Penta Investments Group Limited and the shareholder agreement.

The change at the limited partners level, which consists of moving stock to trust funds, has been planned for some time, and it is quite a standard step.

The stock owned by Haščák was transferred to the T69 Trust Fund, whose beneficiaries are Haščák's wife and their two sons, SITA reported.

The remaining co-owners of Penta are also reportedly considering the transfer of their assets to a trust fund.

16. Jun 2021 at 11:02 | Compiled by Spectator staff