Pandemic situation improves, more districts lifting measures

The Health Ministry plans to stop registration for the Sputnik V vaccine in late June.

(Source: Health Ministry)

The dropping number of new cases and hospitalisations allows for the lifting of more Covid-related restrictions across the country.

As many as 17 districts will switch to the green tier of the Covid automat alert system, with the most relaxed measures. Another 45 districts will be in the yellow tier, 15 in the orange tier, one in the light red tier and one in the red tier.

Although the situation in neighbouring countries is good, Matej Mišík of the Institute for Health Analyses, running under the Health Ministry, warned against the recent developments in the United Kingdom and Portugal, which have both witnessed a steep increase in new cases, affected by the Indian coronavirus strain.

Registration for Sputnik V will stop

Slovakia meanwhile continues vaccinating. More than 1.9 million people have received the first Covid vaccine jab (34 percent of the population), while nearly 1.2 million people have been vaccinated with both shots already (22 percent of the population).

The highest share of people vaccinated with the first shot is in the age group of 70-79 years (65 percent) and in the age group of 60-69 years (58 percent). The situation differs across regions, with the highest share of vaccinated people living in Bratislava.

More than 70,000 people are currently registered in the online waiting room.

Health Minister Vladimír Lengvarský also announced that the registration for the uncertified Sputnik V vaccine will end on June 30, given the close expiration date. The unused doses will then be either donated or sold to countries interested in them, he said. Recently, the countries of the Western Balkans have shown an interest.

The minister confirmed that they plan to enable general practitioners and paediatricians to start vaccinating their patients from July 1.

Tiers of districts starting June 21 Districts at Warning Level 2 (red) Myjava Districts at Warning Level 1 (light red) Kysucké Nové Mesto Districts at Alert Level 2 (orange) Bánovce nad Bebravou • Banská Štiavnica • Čadca • Gelnica • Humenné • Námestovo • Nové Mesto nad Váhom • Piešťany • Ružomberok • Senica • Skalica • Sobrance • Spišská Nová Ves • Trnava • Vranov nad Topľou Districts at Alert Level 1 (yellow) Bardejov • Bratislava I-V • Bytča • Detva • Dolný Kubín • Galanta • Hlohovec • Ilava • Košice I-IV • Košice – okolie • Krupina • Levice • Levoča • Liptovský Mikuláš • Lučenec • Malacky • Martin • Medzilaborce • Michalovce • Nové Zámky • Partizánske • Pezinok • Poprad • Považská Bystrica • Prešov • Prievidza • Revúca • Rimavská Sobota • Rožňava • Senec • Snina • Trebišov • Trenčín • Tvrdošín • Žarnovica • Žiar nad Hronom • Žilina • Zvolen Monitoring (green) Banská Bystrica • Brezno • Dunajská Streda • Kežmarok • Komárno • Nitra • Poltár • Púchov • Sabinov • Šaľa • Stará Ľubovňa • Stropkov • Svidník • Topoľčany • Turčianske Teplice • Veľký Krtíš • Zlaté Moravce

16. Jun 2021 at 18:20 | Compiled by Spectator staff