Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Volkswagen in Bratislava will suspend its production again

The carmaker said that only the manufacture of SUV vehicles will be affected.

Illustrative stock photo (Source: TASR)

The Bratislava-based plant of the German carmaker Volkswagen will suspend its production of SUV models at the beginning of next week, on June 21 and 22. The reason is the persisting problem with the supplies of semiconductor components.

The manufacture of small city vehicles should not be affected, the SITA newswire reported.

Though the company is trying to minimise the impact of the lacking semiconductor supplies on its production, the situation will remain difficult in the coming months.

Global chip shortage has reached carmakers' production lines in Slovakia 

“Thus we cannot rule out the further modification of our production plans,” said Lucia Kovarovič Makayová, spokesperson of Volkswagen Slovakia, as quoted by SITA. The situation can improve in the second half of the year, she added.

It is already the second time Volkswagen has had to suspend the production of SUV vehicles in its Bratislava plant due to a shortage of semiconductor components. Production was stopped on April 29, and restored only on May 14. Similarly to the currently planned suspension, the manufacture of small city vehicles was not affected.

16. Jun 2021 at 18:22

