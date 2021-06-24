Items in shopping cart: View
Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Menu
Show all sections

Q&A: How to stay safe around bears

The best approach is to avoid a bear encounter.

Meeting a bear does not necessarily mean that it will attack you. Meeting a bear does not necessarily mean that it will attack you. (Source: Pixabay)

The recent case of the killing of a man by a bear in the Liptov region has once again raised questions about how to behave during bear encounters in a forest or near human dwellings, or even better: how to avoid a bear.

The head of the Brown Bear Emergency Team, Jaroslav Slašťan, claims that bear encounters with humans mostly occur due to the fact that the person does not know how to behave when meeting the bear or how to behave in the area where bears live.

Here is an overview of answers to practical questions that are good to know before you find yourself in front of a brown bear:

The questions we answer in the text below:

  1. How to avoid an encounter with a bear in the woods
  2. Where and when should vigilance be increased?
  3. How not to lure a bear to human settlements?
  4. How to camp the right way
  5. What behaviour can prevent a bear from attacking you?
  6. Run or stand still?
  7. How to read a bear’s body language?
  8. Should you actively defend yourself if a bear attacks you?
  9. What is the best way to scare off a bear?
  10. Whom should you inform about a bear outside human dwellings?
  11. Where to call if you notice a bear in a populated area?
  12. Whom to inform about an aggressive bear?

How to avoid an encounter with a bear in the woods

The risk of encountering a bear is lower when you walk in a group on marked trails and during daylight. In case of poor visibility or audibility, if you are moving against the wind or running water, loud whistling, clapping, or talking will help to give the bear a chance to react and avoid you.

The rest of this article is premium content at Spectator.sk
Subscribe now for full access

Subscription
for 4 weeks
4 €
Buy
Subscription
for 1 years
39,90 €
Buy
Subscription
for 2 years
69,90 €
Buy

I already have subscription - Sign in

Subscription provides you with:
  • Immediate access to all locked articles (premium content) on Spectator.sk
  • Special weekly news summary + an audio recording with a weekly news summary to listen to at your convenience (received on a weekly basis directly to your e-mail)
  • PDF version of the latest issue of our newspaper, The Slovak Spectator, emailed directly to you
  • Access to all premium content on Sme.sk and Korzar.sk

24. Jun 2021 at 17:18  | Elena Akácsová

Top stories

News digest: Green passes to be launched on Saturday, minister asks people not to sign up right away

Three other Delta variant cases confirmed in Slovakia. Travelling within the EU should be easier thanks to Green Passes. People in tourism optimistic about the upcoming season.


2 h
Marian Kocner and his lawyer at the Supreme Court

The wrong way to put things right

Overturning not-guilty verdicts, especially in cases as emotive as the Kuciak murder trial, is a very bad idea.


6 h
In 2020, the National Cybersecurity Centre was involved in investigating 450 ransom attacks.

North Koreans and Russians. How did hackers target Slovakia?

The security authority reported hundreds of attacks over the past year.


23. jún
Illustrative stock photo

First Delta variant case confirmed in Slovakia

The labs confirmed the strain in a positive sample from a person who returned from Russia.


23. jún
Skryť Vypnúť reklamu

Services and publications

Bratislava Travel guides College Online directory Investment guide eSpectator Book of Lists Career guide Newspaper Monitoring Spectacular Slovakia (travel podcast)