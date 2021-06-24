Q&A: How to stay safe around bears

The best approach is to avoid a bear encounter.

Meeting a bear does not necessarily mean that it will attack you. (Source: Pixabay)

Font size: A - | A +

The recent case of the killing of a man by a bear in the Liptov region has once again raised questions about how to behave during bear encounters in a forest or near human dwellings, or even better: how to avoid a bear.

The head of the Brown Bear Emergency Team, Jaroslav Slašťan, claims that bear encounters with humans mostly occur due to the fact that the person does not know how to behave when meeting the bear or how to behave in the area where bears live.

Here is an overview of answers to practical questions that are good to know before you find yourself in front of a brown bear:

How to avoid an encounter with a bear in the woods

The risk of encountering a bear is lower when you walk in a group on marked trails and during daylight. In case of poor visibility or audibility, if you are moving against the wind or running water, loud whistling, clapping, or talking will help to give the bear a chance to react and avoid you.

24. Jun 2021 at 17:18 | Elena Akácsová