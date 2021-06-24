Items in shopping cart: View
Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

App that simplifies travel during Covid should be available on Saturday

Additional information on travelling will be available after the June 28 meeting of the central crisis staff.

Illustrative stock photo

An app called GreenPass, which should make travelling across the EU during the pandemic easier, will be launched in Slovakia on June 26, Health Minister Vladimír Lengvarský confirmed.

The minister claimed that the app has undergone crash tests and that he is in regular contact with the National Health Information Centre (NCZI).

People who have been vaccinated in Slovakia can already request a vaccination certificate via vakcinacia.nczi.sk form. The confirmation is in Slovak and English and recognised by neighbouring countries.

Sign up only if necessary

Lengvarský asked people not to sign up for a green pass in the first hours after it's launched if it is not necessary. He explained that the maximum capacity during crash tests was one million operations a day.

“If two million people sign up on the first day to see whether it works, it will not work,” he told the media.

The minister believes that everyone will be able to access GreenPass within a few days. Users can download proof of vaccination, proof they have recovered from Covid disease or PCR test results on the app.

Lengvarský added that more specific information about travelling and the border regime will be available after the central crisis staff meets on June 28.

24. Jun 2021 at 16:30  | Compiled by Spectator staff

