Young HR professional: Having an idea is not enough. Execution is important

Building good relationships with others is key, said Michelle Krivda of Swiss Re, the laureate of HRTalent 2020 award.

This article was published in the Career & Employment Guide 2021, our special annual publication focused on the labour market, human resources and education.

Michelle Krivda discovered her passion for HR early on, before her career really kicked off. During her secondary school studies, she spent one year in the US and was amazed by what this experience gave her.

Upon her return to Slovakia, as a university student, she decided to join the AIESEC student organisation and help young people who wanted to do an internship abroad.

“Then I realised I was enjoying the process of recruiting people, selecting them and helping them go abroad and come back,” Krivda said.

She started applying her talent in the Bratislava-based branch of Swiss Re, where she currently serves as HR partner. She brought two big projects to life: one for mental health and one targeting young graduates. For these activities, she received the HRTalent award, granted to skilful young HR professionals, for 2020.

Mental health in the spotlight

The mental health project started in late 2019, before the coronavirus hit and many people started working from home.

Krivda and her colleague proposed an upgrade to Swiss Re’s approach towards mental health issues. One of their first steps was to make the company’s mental health helpline even more accessible to people. They switched it to a 24/7 service and worked hard to promote it among employees.

2. Jul 2021 at 7:00 | Radka Minarechová