Items in shopping cart: View
Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Menu
Show all sections

Young HR professional: Having an idea is not enough. Execution is important

Building good relationships with others is key, said Michelle Krivda of Swiss Re, the laureate of HRTalent 2020 award.

Michelle Krivda of Swiss ReMichelle Krivda of Swiss Re (Source: Courtesy of Michelle Krivda)

This article was published in the Career & Employment Guide 2021, our special annual publication focused on the labour market, human resources and education.

Michelle Krivda discovered her passion for HR early on, before her career really kicked off. During her secondary school studies, she spent one year in the US and was amazed by what this experience gave her.

Upon her return to Slovakia, as a university student, she decided to join the AIESEC student organisation and help young people who wanted to do an internship abroad.

Explore Slovak labour market and human resource trends (for more details visit shop.spectator.sk)Explore Slovak labour market and human resource trends (for more details visit shop.spectator.sk) (Source: )

“Then I realised I was enjoying the process of recruiting people, selecting them and helping them go abroad and come back,” Krivda said.

She started applying her talent in the Bratislava-based branch of Swiss Re, where she currently serves as HR partner. She brought two big projects to life: one for mental health and one targeting young graduates. For these activities, she received the HRTalent award, granted to skilful young HR professionals, for 2020.

Mental health in the spotlight

The mental health project started in late 2019, before the coronavirus hit and many people started working from home.

Krivda and her colleague proposed an upgrade to Swiss Re’s approach towards mental health issues. One of their first steps was to make the company’s mental health helpline even more accessible to people. They switched it to a 24/7 service and worked hard to promote it among employees.

The rest of this article is premium content at Spectator.sk
Subscribe now for full access

Subscription
for 4 weeks
4 €
Buy
Subscription
for 1 years
39,90 €
Buy
Subscription
for 2 years
69,90 €
Buy

I already have subscription - Sign in

Subscription provides you with:
  • Immediate access to all locked articles (premium content) on Spectator.sk
  • Special weekly news summary + an audio recording with a weekly news summary to listen to at your convenience (received on a weekly basis directly to your e-mail)
  • PDF version of the latest issue of our newspaper, The Slovak Spectator, emailed directly to you
  • Access to all premium content on Sme.sk and Korzar.sk

2. Jul 2021 at 7:00  | Radka Minarechová

More of topic: Career and HR

Read more articles by the topic
This article is also related to other trending topics: Faces of Slovakia

Top stories

News digest: People who persuade others to get vaccinated should be rewarded

EU digital Covid certificates are valid as of today. Less than 16,000 people in Slovakia registered for the Sputnik jab. Experts from Slovakia developed a spectrometer, which will detect Covid-19 on a person’s breath.


20 h
Princess Diana cuts a ribbon at Bratislava Municipal Library on May 8, 1991.

Diana's visit: Prague fascinated her as a city. In Bratislava, she was enchanted by the people

On her visit to the Slovak capital 30 years ago, Princess Diana opened a section for the visually handicapped at a local library.


1. júl
Illustrative stock photo

Moving beyond the “Moderate Innovator” category

Andrej Kurucz talks about the opportunities available at the EU level to boost the innovation and research activities of Slovak companies.


29. jún
Skryť Vypnúť reklamu

Services and publications

Bratislava Travel guides College Online directory Investment guide eSpectator Book of Lists Career guide Newspaper Monitoring Spectacular Slovakia (travel podcast)