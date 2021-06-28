Items in shopping cart: View
Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Slovak game changers: Happy brothers, rose lady, and Panna Cinka

A new book teaches people that difficult circumstances are not an obstacle to becoming super.

The "Super Slovaks" book recounts the story of Slovakia through the bios of some of the greatest Slovaks. The "Super Slovaks" book recounts the story of Slovakia through the bios of some of the greatest Slovaks. (Source: Ezopo.sk)

Listen to the Spectator College podcast:

The man who built the first skyscraper in Asia came from Slovakia, and he is not the only Slovak who changed the world and his home country.

The new book Super Slovaks, written by Zuzana Palovic, David Keys and Gabriela Beregházyová, tells the story of Slovakia through the profiles of 50 different Slovak personalities for anyone interested in the country.

“This book is about empowerment,” Palovic says in the podcast. “We need to start seeing ourselves as internationally impactful.”

Listen to the podcast about the book, Palovic’s favourite profiles, and why Slovakia is not an isolated island.

Exam topic: Culture and Art

Other study materials:

Due to poor assistance, Slovak folk music might vanish from North AmericaRead more  Glossary: The challenging preservation of Slovak folk music in North America Read more 

The Spectator College is a programme designed to support the study and teaching of English in Slovakia, as well as to inspire interest in important public issues among young people.

28. Jun 2021 at 7:15  | Peter Dlhopolec

