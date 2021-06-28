Slovakia lags behind in preparations for the third Covid wave

It is still not clear how border checks, testing and quarantine rules will change.

Font size: A - | A +

People are left groping in the dark when it comes to the planned changes to anti-pandemic rules a few days before the official start of the summer holidays. It is still not clear what the state bodies want to do to fight the more aggressive Delta variant and what impact it will have on holidaymakers’ plans.

There have been statements implying a stricter border regime, new possibilities for testing and a sped-up search for the infected due to fears of the Delta variant, but even after the confirmation of the first such case in Slovakia, the authorities are silent and none of the new measures has been introduced yet.

The Delta variant may soon become dominant in Slovakia, and scientists expect the number of people who contract the virus will start increasing steeply in two weeks. The share of people aged 80+ who are not vaccinated against Covid exceeds 50 percent, while 40 percent of people older than 70 have not been vaccinated. The number of those fully vaccinated stands at only 25 percent, which means that the early implementation of measures is more fundamental than last year.

28. Jun 2021 at 11:47 | Michal Katuška