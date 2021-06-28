Items in shopping cart: View
Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Menu
Show all sections

Slovakia lags behind in preparations for the third Covid wave

It is still not clear how border checks, testing and quarantine rules will change.

Border checksBorder checks (Source: SME)

People are left groping in the dark when it comes to the planned changes to anti-pandemic rules a few days before the official start of the summer holidays. It is still not clear what the state bodies want to do to fight the more aggressive Delta variant and what impact it will have on holidaymakers’ plans.

There have been statements implying a stricter border regime, new possibilities for testing and a sped-up search for the infected due to fears of the Delta variant, but even after the confirmation of the first such case in Slovakia, the authorities are silent and none of the new measures has been introduced yet.

The Delta variant may soon become dominant in Slovakia, and scientists expect the number of people who contract the virus will start increasing steeply in two weeks. The share of people aged 80+ who are not vaccinated against Covid exceeds 50 percent, while 40 percent of people older than 70 have not been vaccinated. The number of those fully vaccinated stands at only 25 percent, which means that the early implementation of measures is more fundamental than last year.

The rest of this article is premium content at Spectator.sk
Subscribe now for full access

Subscription
for 4 weeks
4 €
Buy
Subscription
for 1 years
39,90 €
Buy
Subscription
for 2 years
69,90 €
Buy

I already have subscription - Sign in

Subscription provides you with:
  • Immediate access to all locked articles (premium content) on Spectator.sk
  • Special weekly news summary + an audio recording with a weekly news summary to listen to at your convenience (received on a weekly basis directly to your e-mail)
  • PDF version of the latest issue of our newspaper, The Slovak Spectator, emailed directly to you
  • Access to all premium content on Sme.sk and Korzar.sk

28. Jun 2021 at 11:47  | Michal Katuška

More of topic: Coronavirus

Read more articles by the topic

Top stories

The Šarišan group shot.

Due to poor assistance, Slovak folk music might vanish from North America

The number of folk groups has declined, and the existing ones are struggling.


7 h
Samuel Kováčik

Big Bang Theory in Slovakia: Young physicist making science cool

Interest in theoretical physicist Samuel Kováčik’s ‘Scientist’ project soars in pandemic.


26. jún
The Allianz Arena in Munich

UEFA isn’t apolitical, they are just politically inept

The real question is not whether Munich should or should not light its stadium with rainbow lights.


27. jún
Skryť Vypnúť reklamu

Services and publications

Bratislava Travel guides College Online directory Investment guide eSpectator Book of Lists Career guide Newspaper Monitoring Spectacular Slovakia (travel podcast)