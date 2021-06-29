Less than 200 doctors sign up to vaccinate patients

The Health Ministry does not know where these doctors are from.

Font size: A - | A +

We want to vaccinate people who could not or did not want to come to a vaccination centre, said Health Minister Vladimír Lengvarský when explaining why the state will allow the outpatient’s departments of general practitioners to administer Covid-19 vaccines starting on July 1.

However, when these people decide to come to the outpatient’s departments of their general practitioner, they may encounter an obstacle.

If their doctor does not vaccinate against Covid, a doctor from a neighbouring village, for example, cannot vaccinate them as they do not have the patient's health documents.

The doctor does not know them and it would be complicated for the health insurers, the ministry argues. The insurers refute this claim.

When asked what will happen in regions with a low vaccination rate where there is a small number of general practitioners vaccinating, the ministry said it will deal with this issue later.

From about 3,600 general practitioners for children and adults, 190 registered to administer the vaccination. It is unclear which regions they are from since the ministry has not conducted such an analysis, according to State Secretary Kamil Száz.

29. Jun 2021 at 11:28 | Ján Krempaský