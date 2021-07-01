Bratislava’s iconic historical pharmacy will house art for now

After the failure of talks to obtain original furniture, the Salvator pharmacy will become a temporary gallery.

The Gallery of the City of Bratislava (GMB) is preparing short-term exhibitions to in the historical Salvator pharmacy in Batislava’s Old Town. The exhibitions will be related to Bratislava and the gallery will offer an accompanying programme. The GMB has rented the premises from the city for a symbolic sum of one euro from 1 July to the end of 2021.

“Due to the exposed location in the historical centre of Bratislava, as well as the previous use of the building, its history, and the fact that it is a national cultural monument, the space after reconstruction is suitable for establishing a museum or exhibition spaces,” the city council wrote in its materials.

The GMB plans to exhibit three separate projects from July to the end of the year.

Original furniture will not return

After the Bratislava city council acquired the iconic building on Panská Street under its exclusive ownership in May 2020, some hope emerged that the pharmacy may return to its former appearance. The city council initiated negotiations with the owner of the unique baroque furniture, Erik Kovács, about its possible return to the pharmacy. However, the negotiations failed when the financial requirements of the owner exceeded financial possibilities of the city, Katarína Rajčanová, Bratislava’s spokesperson, told The Slovak Spectator.

Now the city plans to order the production of new furniture inspired by the original furniture. The project is in the public procurement phase.

“Our goal is to preserve the atmosphere of a historic pharmacy, which should be accessible to all residents and visitors of Bratislava,” said Rajčanová.

1. Jul 2021 at 11:33 | Compiled by Spectator staff