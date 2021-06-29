News digest: GPs will start vaccinating soon, but not everyone will receive a jab

Belgian police officer punished for death of Slovak. Cabinet disagrees with attempt to oust Matovič.

Good evening. The Tuesday, June 29, 2021 edition of Today in Slovakia is ready with the main news of the day in less than five minutes. We wish you a pleasant read.

GPs will only vaccinate their patients

(Source: TASR)

General practitioners and paediatricians are expected to start vaccinating against Covid from July 1. Yet, only 200 doctors have registered so far. The registration of doctors is on a voluntary basis.

GPs and paediatricians will only be allowed to administer the vaccine jab to their patients, meaning that people whose doctor will not register with the system will not be able to visit another GP for the jab.

According to doctors, this may cause some problems as they cannot imagine a situation where an old person comes to see them for a jab, and they will have to refuse as they are not among their patients.

The Health Ministry cannot state the origin of the doctors who have already registered. It is thus possible that the districts with the lowest vaccination rate, such as Čadca in northern Slovakia, will remain without the possibility of being vaccinated by a GP.

Coronavirus and vaccination news

The vaccination of homeless people in Bratislava. (Source: Marek Velček)

Almost 200 homeless people and people from vulnerable communities were vaccinated in Bratislava against Covid-19, receiving a Janssen vaccine jab by Johnson & Johnson.

and people from vulnerable communities were vaccinated receiving a Janssen vaccine jab by Johnson & Johnson. 43 of 5,588 PCR tests performed on June 28 were positive . The number of hospitalised patients with confirmed or suspected Covid-19 dropped by 25 to 170, and o ne more Covid death was reported on Monday.

performed on June 28 . The number of hospitalised patients with confirmed or suspected Covid-19 dropped by 25 to 170, and was reported on Monday. British Ambassador Nigel Baker has received a second dose of the AstraZeneca vaccine in Slovakia. “As a foreigner who is a guest in Slovakia, I want to be responsible and contribute to herd immunity,” he wrote on Twitter.

Picture of the day

(Source: )

The Vážska Cyklomagistrála cycling route has been extended by more than 20 kilometres. The new section runs between Trenčín and Nové Mesto nad Váhom. The ambition of the Trenčín Self-Governing Region is to build a 100-kilometre-long cycle route through its territory.

Feature story for today

When in 1993 the American Sarah Hinlicky Wilson and her family moved from upstate New York to Svätý Jur, a small town near Bratislava, she quickly learned that the boys in her new neighbourhood were more than a little curious about the ‘Američanka’ next door.

A new memoir recounts an American teenager’s year of romance and heartbreak in Slovakia during the country’s fledgling independence.

In other news

The second highest-ranking police officer in Belgium has been punished for the 2018 death of Slovak Jozef Chovanec shortly after being detained at Charleroi airport. The salary of André Desenfants will be decreased by 10 percent for two months.

for the 2018 death of Slovak Jozef Chovanec shortly after being detained at Charleroi airport. The salary of André Desenfants will be decreased by 10 percent for two months. The cabinet disagrees with the oppositional attempt to oust Finance Minister Igor Matovič (OĽaNO) from his post, calling the move the deliberate populism of proposers who are exploiting a harsh pandemic crisis in order to increase tension, initiate disturbance and destabilise society.

(OĽaNO) from his post, calling the move the deliberate populism of proposers who are exploiting a harsh pandemic crisis in order to increase tension, initiate disturbance and destabilise society. The Slovak and Czech police dissolved an organised crime group, which was reportedly participating in gaining and covering illegal income from so-called catalog fraud in the Czech Republic. Charges were pressed against seven people from the Trebišov district.

Negotiations with a mediator on an amendment to the valid collective agreement between the trade unions and the management of U. S. Steel Košice could start next week.

an amendment to the valid collective agreement between the trade unions and the management of could start next week. Confidence in Slovakia's economy in June was slightly more optimistic in June 2021 compared to partial deterioration last month. The seasonally adjusted Economic Sentiment Indicator (ESI) increased by 3.9 percentage points to 107 points , reaching the highest level since September 2017. In June, it was higher than the level closely before the outburst of the pandemic for the third month in a row, according to the Statistics Office.

in June 2021 compared to partial deterioration last month. The seasonally adjusted Economic Sentiment Indicator (ESI) , reaching the highest level since September 2017. In June, it was higher than the level closely before the outburst of the pandemic for the third month in a row, according to the Statistics Office. People who used the option of the advantageous postponement of loan instalments in banks during the pandemic will not have such a possibility anymore, as it ends from July.

during the pandemic will not have such a possibility anymore, as it ends from July. The Slovak Hydrometeorological Institute (SHMÚ) said that the heat wave this June was one of the hottest in the history of measurements, also given a record-high number of tropical days in a row. In Bratislava's Koliba, meteorologists recorded six tropical nights in a row between June 19 and 24.

