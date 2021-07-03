Field road in Slovak Paradise turns into a new cycling road

Road should be ready in six months.

The popular tourist destination, Slovenský Raj (Slovak Paradise), will have a new cycling path. The path's construction will start in July, after 15 years of preparations.

The path will connect the village of Smižany (in the northern part of the national park) with Spišské Tomášovce, Letanovce, Hrabušice and Podlesok, the SITA newswire reported.

The construction will cost more than €1.5 million, said Hrabušice Mayor Jana Skokanová. The path will be financed from the Integrated Regional Operation Programme and funds from the Transport Ministry.

“We are glad that after 15 years the construction of this cycling route is coming to life,” said Skokanová, as quoted by SITA.

The "Ukrajina" road

The cycling trail will be situated on the current field road, called Ukrajina (Ukraine).

The work on the 7.1-kilometre-long path should last six months, carried out in separate phases. The first cyclists can possibly start using the cycling trail next year.

As for future plans, they want to extend the cycling trail to Poprad and then to the High Tatras, Skokanová told SITA.

3. Jul 2021 at 9:15 | Compiled by Spectator staff