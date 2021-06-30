Today is the last day to submit your tax returns

No longer possible to extend the deadline.

Today is the last day people can submit their tax returns. Those who asked to postpone the deadline from late March have their last chance to do so by midnight.

Besides submitting their tax returns, people are required to pay their taxes as well, the Financial Administration reported.

Only taxpayers with income from abroad may postpone the deadline by six months, i.e. until the end of September.

Some additional info

If a taxpayer who has deferred filing his/her tax return until June 30 has an overpayment of tax, the Financial Administration will pay out this sum by August 9 the latest.

Those who have postponed the submission of their tax return may also report the share of tax paid in the extended period.

Taxpayers impacted by the coronavirus crisis were able to avoid interest on late payments as well as being fined for not filing their tax return for the period of March 12 to December 31, 2020, the Financial Administration noted. However, they must fulfill their obligations by June 30, 2021.

30. Jun 2021 at 11:42 | Compiled by Spectator staff