Testing strategy will change. The focus should move to PCR tests

Only mild restrictions will be applied in Slovakia from next Monday.

The map of districts after July 5, 2021. (Source: Health Ministry)

The anti-pandemic measures applied in Slovakia from next week will be very mild.

Thirty-three districts will be in the yellow tier and 46 in the green tier from Monday, July 5.

This means that, according to the current Covid automat alert system, people will only be required to wear face masks inside buildings and during indoor mass events. There are no limitations on movement or outings in nature, and there are very few restrictions on visits to museums and galleries, zoos, restaurants, water parks, swimming pools and mass events.

Lottery planned

More than 2 million people have already received the first Covid vaccine shot, which represents 36 percent of the population. More than 1.5 million (or 28 percent) have been fully vaccinated.

The most vaccinated people (either fully or at least with the first shot) belong to the 70-79 age group.

About 50,000 people are currently registered in the online waiting room; the Dunajská Streda district has the largest share of people in the waiting room (some 3,000).

To motivate people to get vaccinated, the state will organise a lottery with rewards, Finance Minister Igor Matovič (OĽaNO) announced. People who persuade others to get vaccinated will receive a bonus as well, oscillating between €30 and €90.

Testing strategy will change

The Health Ministry plans to change its testing strategy, too. Given the fact that the contracts of many mobile testing sites performing antigen tests expire on June 30, the ministry now wants to focus its attention on PCR testing.

From July 1, there will be 120 mobile PCR testing sites around Slovakia with the capacity to perform 30,000 tests. Those who are fully vaccinated will not be required to get tested.

The state will reimburse all tests that it used to pay for in the past, including tests taken after coming from abroad (if people are not vaccinated), tests for people who have symptoms (if the doctor recommends the test), tests for those who come in contact with Covid-positive people, and tests for summer camp participants.

Other PCR tests (if they are required for a mass event, for example) will be paid from people's own pockets.

The ministry plans to update the Covid automat alert system, too. Vaccinated people should be exempt from the requirement to show a negative test result when going to mass events, bars and restaurants, fitness centres, water parks, swimming pools, museums and galleries, and hotels.

Tiers of districts starting July 5, 2021 Districts at Alert Level 1 (yellow) Bardejov • Bratislava I-V • Bytča • Čadca • Detva • Gelnica • Hlohovec • Humenné • Kysucké Nové Mesto • Levice • Malacky • Martin • Medzilaborce • Námestovo • Nové Zámky • Partizánske • Pezinok • Rimavská Sobota • Rožňava • Ružomberok • Senec • Senica • Skalica • Sobrance • Spišská Nová Ves • Turčianske Teplice • Tvrdošín • Vranov nad Topľou • Žilina Monitoring (green) Bánovce nad Bebravou • Banská Bystrica • Banská Štiavnica • Brezno • Dolný Kubín • Dunajská Streda • Galanta • Ilava • Kežmarok • Komárno • Košice I-IV • Košice – okolie • Krupina • Levoča • Liptovský Mikuláš • Lučenec • Michalovce • Myjava • Nitra • Nové Mesto nad Váhom • Piešťany • Poltár • Poprad • Považská Bystrica • Prešov • Prievidza • Púchov • Revúca • Sabinov • Šaľa • Snina • Stará Ľubovňa • Stropkov • Svidník • Topoľčany • Trebišov • Trenčín • Trnava • Veľký Krtíš • Žarnovica • Žiar nad Hronom • Zlaté Moravce • Zvolen

30. Jun 2021 at 17:14 | Compiled by Spectator staff