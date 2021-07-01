Aid scheme for businesses follows new rules

The scheme will follow the epidemiological situation.

Font size: A - | A +

The state first aid scheme for businesses follows new rules as of July 1.

Our paywall policy: The Slovak Spectator has decided to make all the articles on the special measures, statistics and basic information about the coronavirus available to everyone. If you appreciate our work and would like to support good journalism, please buy our subscription. We believe this is an issue where accurate and fact-based information is important for people to cope.

The measures are now linked to the national tier of the Covid automat to copy the current epidemiological situation and related restrictions, the TASR newswire reported.

The impact of new rules will be visible only in August, since employers and the self-employed can ask for financial assistance for June and May in July. These contributions will still follow the rules set by the First Aid++ scheme.

The four phases

The new state financial assistance scheme to support employment will be divided into four phases.

Phase 0

No district is in the Warning Level I-IV tier (light red to black tier) of the Covid automat alert system and at least 40 districts are in the green tier;

No financial assistance is paid out.

Phase 1

No district is in the Warning Level I-IV tier (light red to black tier) of the Covid automat alert system and no more than 39 districts are in the green tier;

The rules for assistance follow the First Aid scheme, meaning that: employers will be entitled to ask for the reimbursement of the labour costs on employees equalling 80 percent of an employee’s gross salary; The self-employed will be able to receive assistance of no more than €540; if they do not have sickness and pension insurer, the contribution is capped at €210.



Phase 2

The national Covid automat alert system is in the Warning Level I or II (light red or red tier);

The rules for assistance follow the First Aid+ scheme, meaning that: employers are entitled to ask for a contribution amounting to 80 percent of the total labour costs on an employee; the self-employed can ask for an assistance of no more than €810 (€315 if they are not insured).



Phase 3

The national Covid automat alert system is in the Warning Level III or IV (dark red or black tier);

The rules for assistance follow the First Aid++ scheme, meaning that: employers are entitled to ask for a contribution amounting to 100 percent of the total labour costs on an employee; the self-employed can ask for an assistance of no more than €870 (€360 if they are not insured).



The transition will be possible by no more than two phases, said Labour Ministry spokesperson Eva Rovenská.

Read more about the coronavirus developments in Slovakia:

1. Jul 2021 at 11:48 | Compiled by Spectator staff