Czech borders will be free to cross only for the fully vaccinated

New rules apply as of next Friday, July 9.

With the Delta variant spreading in Europe and the numbers of infections on the rise again, particularly in Prague, the Czech government is changing the rules for the vaccinated. New rules will be applied at the Czech borders.

People who have been fully immunised will be considered safe and will enjoy advantages over those who have not been vaccinated, Czech Health Minister Adam Vojtěch announced.

The definition of a fully immunised person will be similar to the one applied in Slovakia starting on the same date.

As of July 9, the Czech authorities will recognise as vaccinated those who have received the second dose of two-dose vaccines at least 14 days prior to travelling, or those who have received the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine at least 21 days prior.

Only the fully immunised or those who have had Covid in the last 180 days will be able to cross the borders to the Czech Republic without the obligation to get a Covid-19 test.

Everyone needs to fill out an official form before entering the country, the TASR newswire reported.

An antigen test will be required for people coming from green and orange countries within five days from arrival. Arrivals from the more at-risk countries who have not been fully vaccinated will have to self-isolate.

Vojtěch admitted that the state wants to put the immunised at an advantage when it comes to the measures that will be taken to mitigate the spread of the Delta variant, such as in restaurants, concerts, and during other services and events.

"All those who have had two doses will be considered protected. Everyone else will need to get tested," Vojtěch explained, as quoted by the Sme daily.

The Slovak authorities will apply the same definition of a fully vaccinated person as of July 9, including in the new rules at border crossings that come into effect on that day.

Vaccination as an advantage within the country, in places like restaurants or hairdressers, has also been proposed, but the coalition Sme Rodina has blocked the related draft amendment in the parliament for now. They oppose the requirement that the unvaccinated should have to show a negative result of a PCR test if the state does not cover the costs of the test.

2. Jul 2021 at 12:19 | Compiled by Spectator staff