Benefits, restrictions, lottery: State gets creative about vaccination at the last minute before Delta

Slovak authorities accelerate their vaccination efforts in various ways, but not all coalition partners are onboard.

EU Digital Covid Certificate is the document the vaccinated will need when crossing borders in the EU. (Source: Sme - Jozef Jakubco)

Welcome to your weekly overview of news from Slovakia. This is the special summer edition of Last Week in Slovakia. We will be back to regular operation in August, with the full commentary and news overview by me, Michaela Terenzani.

Here’s what you should not miss from the last week: travel rules change to benefit the vaccinated, state beefs up its efforts to immunise more people before Delta comes, flying car lands in front of journalists, and more.

Delta changes rules for summer travels

In their attempt to slow down the expected spread of the Delta variant of the coronavirus over the summer, the authorities made a dramatic distinction between those who have been vaccinated and those who have not.

The rules change on July 9, one week after the EU Digital Covid Certificates were introduced around the EU, including in Slovakia. Here’s how to request yours.

A very similar change will also happen on the same day in the neighbouring Czech Republic.

5. Jul 2021 at 14:05 | Michaela Terenzani