Items in shopping cart: View
Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Menu
Show all sections

Amazon acts like a Mafia boss in a film

The Wall Street Journal reported on the offers one can't refuse.

Illustrative stock photoIllustrative stock photo (Source: AP/SITA)

A sequence in the 1990 American movie “Goodfellas” offers a good example of the mafia’s way of doing business. As various gangsters begin congregating at a restaurant called The Bamboo Lounge, they begin treating the place like it’s their own. In one scene, the volatile character Tommy (played by Joe Pesci) smashes a bottle over the owner’s head.

The Bamboo Lounge’s owner is rightfully scared. In hopes that he might better control the situation, while still keeping his gangster customers, he meets with the mafia boss Paulie and asks him to become a partner in the restaurant. Paulie agrees, but (Surprise!) the mafia is not an honest partner. They buy liquor on the restaurant’s account and sell it tax free out the back door. After running up huge debt on restaurant’s account, they burn the place down and collect the insurance money.

As a recent investigation by The Wall Street Journal points out, big tech companies like Amazon increasingly behave in a similar way.

The rest of this article is premium content at Spectator.sk
Subscribe now for full access

Subscription
for 4 weeks
4 €
Buy
Subscription
for 1 years
39,90 €
Buy
Subscription
for 2 years
69,90 €
Buy

I already have subscription - Sign in

Subscription provides you with:
  • Immediate access to all locked articles (premium content) on Spectator.sk
  • Special weekly news summary + an audio recording with a weekly news summary to listen to at your convenience (received on a weekly basis directly to your e-mail)
  • PDF version of the latest issue of our newspaper, The Slovak Spectator, emailed directly to you
  • Access to all premium content on Sme.sk and Korzar.sk

7. Jul 2021 at 12:28  | Benjamin Cunningham

Top stories

The Interior Ministry led by Roman Mikulec will have to change a reform of birth numbers prepared by his predecessor.

Rodné číslo will be kept for now. The coalition moves to change the former govt’s plan

The state has already spent nearly €12 million on the plan introduced by ex-interior minister Denisa Saková.


15 h
Illustrative stock photo

Some centres vaccinated people without booked appointment

The vaccination centre in Bratislava vaccinated more than 2,000 people without appointment over the last weekend, and plans to do it again.


32m
Pohoda festival in 2019

Pohoda returns to Trenčín airport, but will differ from previous festivals

The organisers decided to host a series of five one-day festival events instead of one big festival.


6. júl

News digest: Border checks stricter, police promises lanes for the vaccinated

Prepare for heat waves in the coming days. Real estate prices in downtown Bratislava and Košice fall slightly. Learn more in today's digest.


19 h
Skryť Vypnúť reklamu

Services and publications

Bratislava Travel guides College Online directory Investment guide eSpectator Book of Lists Career guide Newspaper Monitoring Spectacular Slovakia (travel podcast)