Vaccinated people should have PCR test when flying from some countries to Slovakia

Bratislava airport has also opened a mobile testing site.

New rules for travelling will also impact those travelling to Slovakia by plane starting July 9. These rules apply only when flying to Slovakia, not to neighbouring airports in Budapest, Vienna, etc.

Every person has to fill in a document at https://www.mindop.sk/covid/ in addition to the registration form on eHranica. The Public Health Authority put together a list of several countries. When arriving from countries that are not on the list, it is necessary to have a negative RT-PCR test result no older than 72 hours. This condition applies to vaccinated people too.

Bratislava airport has opened a mobile testing site. Travellers will have a chance to get an antigen or PCR test shortly before leaving or after arrival. The test result will be provided in both English and Slovak.

The testing site will be open every day between 7:00 and 19:00 with a break between 12:00 and 13:30. It will be possible to book an appointment directly at the spot, based on the current workload of the place.

PCR test results can be obtained within six to 24 hours, while antigen test results will be available within 30 minutes.

A list of countries from which you do not need to have a negative PCR test result Albania • Andorra • Armenia • Australia • Austria • Azerbaijan • Belarus • Belgium • Bosnia and Herzegovina • Bulgaria • Canada • China • Croatia • Cuba • Cyprus • Czech Republic • Denmark • Estonia • Finland • France • Georgia • Germany • Greece • Hong Kong • Hungary • Iceland • Ireland • Israel • Japan • Jordan • Kosovo • Latvia • Lebanon • Liechtenstein • Lithuania • Luxembourg • Macau • Malta • Mexico • Moldova • Monaco • Montenegro • the Netherlands • New Zealand • Northern Macedonia • Norway • Poland • Romania • San Marino • Serbia • Singapore • Slovenia • South Korea • Spain • Sweden • Switzerland • Taiwan • Turkey • Ukraine • USA

2. Jul 2021 at 20:26 | Compiled by Spectator staff