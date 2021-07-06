Items in shopping cart: View
Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Travel agencies reported cancellations, decrease of interest and losses after change of border rules

The organisation added that domestic tourism has suffered greatly due to the decrease of foreign clients in Slovak accommodation and eating facilities.

Passengers arrive at Nikos Kazantzakis International Airport in Heraklion, on the island of Crete, Greece.Passengers arrive at Nikos Kazantzakis International Airport in Heraklion, on the island of Crete, Greece. (Source: TASR/AP)

Travel agencies reported cancellations, a decrease in interest and losses as a result of changed rules when travelling abroad and returning to Slovakia starting July 9.

They criticise the government for what they call absurd measures, saying they are not justified in the current epidemic situation. Moreover, the measures come at the beginning of the summer season, when clients have purchased their holidays.

The Slovak Forum of Tourism, which unites 150 subjects in tourism, is asking the government to cancel what they call discriminatory measures. As Zuzana Ballaschová from the organisation stated, the measures have negatively impacted tourism and harm Slovakia's reputation not only as a trustworthy holiday destination but also as a country that operates on democratic principles.

“We ask, why have a holiday traffic light warning system? Why have a Covid pass that should have guaranteed the equality of travelling options for all inhabitants regardless of their vaccination status?” Zuzana Ballaschová asked, as quoted by the SITA newswire. “The government is arbitrarily introducing rules that do not correlate with any of the long-announced and discussed measures, valid for the whole European Union, which citizens and travel agencies had in mind when planning summer holidays.”

6. Jul 2021 at 11:26  | Compiled by Spectator staff

