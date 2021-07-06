Pohoda returns to Trenčín airport, but will differ from previous festivals

The organisers decided to host a series of five one-day festival events instead of one big festival.

Anti-epidemic measures and limits to the number of visitors at mass events have made it impossible to organise summer festivals the way they were before 2020.

The organisers of the Pohoda music festival decided to host a series of five one-day festival events instead of one big festival. Each has a capacity of 1,000 people, as permitted by hygienists, and they will take place between July 7 and 11.

The Pohoda on the Ground event will be hosted at Trenčín airport, where the festival usually takes place and will feature dozens of bands and artists over five days, the organisers wrote on their website.

“Pohoda is returning to the ground,” said Michal Kaščák of the Pohoda team. “With a capacity comparable with its beginnings and emphasis on a club scene.”

He added that they enjoyed creating a different kind of Pohoda, playing around with the venue and programme, and they are especially looking forward to meeting visitors at the Trenčín airport.

This year’s artists include Black Midi and Black Country, New Road, Dry Cleaning, Pengshui, Murman Tsuladze, Fulu Miziki and others.

Tests recommended for the vaccinated too

The festival will open its gates every day at 11:00. The programme starts at 15:00 and ends with the traditional welcoming of the sun. It is necessary to leave the compound by 10:00 on the following days. Those who have purchased tickets for several days will be obliged to leave the compound at the end of every day and enter again and fulfil all anti-pandemic measures.

Visitors of Pohoda on the Ground should plan for stricter anti-pandemic measures. When entering the compound, they will have to get tested with antigen tests. An exception will apply to vaccinated visitors ( at least 21 days have passed since their first dose) and people who have recently recovered from the disease. But organisers recommend that everyone gets tested in order to ensure increased safety.

If someone tests positive with an antigen test, the result will be verified with a LAMP test, the result of which will be available in two hours. If the result of this test is also positive, the person in question will get a refund on their ticket. Once a visitor tests negative, they will get an activated entrance ticket and thus be able to enter the compound.

6. Jul 2021 at 11:46 | Compiled by Spectator staff