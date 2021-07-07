Some centres vaccinated people without booked appointment

The vaccination centre in Bratislava vaccinated more than 2,000 people without appointment over the last weekend, and plans to do it again.

Font size: A - | A +

Not just people who have received an invitation for the coronavirus vaccine jab through an official online platform can be administered a shot.

Our paywall policy The Slovak Spectator has decided to make all the articles on the special measures, statistics and basic information about the coronavirus available to everyone. If you appreciate our work and would like to support good journalism, please buy our subscription. We believe this is an issue where accurate and fact-based information is important for people to cope.

The vaccination centre at the National Football Stadium in Bratislava also accepted people without a booked appointment last weekend. One reason was that about one quarter of registered people failed to show up, so the vaccines needed to be used.

A call was published on Facebook, and the centre subsequently vaccinated 2,250 people without an invitation.

A weekend schedule

The National Football Stadium in Bratislava plans to do the same next Friday through Monday, the Denník N daily reported.

On Friday, the centre will administer the second doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine. People who should have received the second dose but have not been invited yet can come at around 19:00 and try, said doctor Tomáš Szalay.

The Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine will be administrated on Saturday and Sunday. People without an appointment should come after 17:00 to make an attempt.

On Monday, the centre will administer a single-dose vaccine by Johnson & Johnson. Szalay said that they will be able to vaccinate people the whole day and from 18:45, there will be space solely for people without an appointment, Denník N reported.

Szalay asks people without an invitation who want to be vaccinated to register in the system for substitutes in Bratislava Region. If people are already registered, they should do so again, as it will significantly help with the registration.

Other regions

Bratislava is not the only city applying such practices. Denník N wrote that 15 centres in Žilina Region are vaccinating people without an appointment who call in advance or show up at the vaccination centre.

Banská Bystrica Region is also administering vaccines without an appointment, but its representatives are asking people to register in the system of substitutes via the Nahradnici.sk website. Based on the list, people are called if the vaccination centres have some vaccines remaining.

Read more about vaccination against Covid in Slovakia:

7. Jul 2021 at 12:05 | Compiled by Spectator staff