Smer chair Fico reportedly met with cooperating witnesses in bribery case

Robert Fico has rejected Ľudovít Makó's claims.

Smer chair and ex-PM Robert Fico was allegedly meeting with Ľudovít Makó, former head of the Financial Administration’s Criminal Office, even after he left the coalition and became an opposition MP.

Makó said so after his interrogation in a bribery case involving the former head of the counterintelligence unit of the Slovak Information Service (SIS) intelligence agency Peter Gašparovič and former police officer Ladislav Vičan.

“If I were an untrustworthy witness, it would be good to ask why he was meeting with me last summer and giving me various tasks,” Makó said, as quoted by the SITA newswire. At the time, Fico was sitting in the opposition, he added.

Although Makó failed to specify the tasks, explaining he cannot do so, he said that Fico was asking him for some information. He went on to say that Fico is trying to spread disinformation to discredit him as a witness and rejected the notion that his testimonies are being influenced by law enforcement or political bodies.

Fico denies the meetings

Fico meanwhile denied the claim that he was meeting with Makó.

“Robert Fico as the prime minister had no reason to meet with Ľudovít Makó and did not meet him,” said Ján Mažgút, spokesperson of Smer, as quoted by the TASR newswire.

Journalists should rather look into the meetings involving Igor Matovič (OĽaNO) and some of the corruption efforts of the current government, he added.

12. Jul 2021 at 10:47 | Compiled by Spectator staff