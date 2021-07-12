Slovak hurdler breaks records and wins under-23 European championship

Emma Zapletalová has set both national and championship records.

Slovak athlete Emma Zapletalová has become an under-23 European champion in the 400m hurdles after winning a race held in Tallinn, Estonia on July 11.

With a time of 54.28 seconds, she broke both the national (55.19 seconds) and championship records (54.50 seconds).

“It’s a great feeling, I still can’t believe it,” Zapletalová wrote on the Slovak Athletic Federation's Facebook page, adding that she wanted to break the record but did not expect such an improvement.

The charge of coach Peter Žňava won the fourth gold for Slovakia in the history of the under-23 European championship.

Zapletalová will attend the upcoming Summer Olympic Games in Tokyo starting on July 23. Her personal goal is to make it to the semi-finals, as reported by the TASR newswire.

12. Jul 2021 at 11:26 | Compiled by Spectator staff