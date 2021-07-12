Slovakia and its hindrances: court blocks referendum, people block border crossings

Welcome to your weekly overview of news from Slovakia. This is the special summer edition of Last Week in Slovakia. We will be back to regular operation in August, with a full commentary and news overview by Editor-in-Chief Michaela Terenzani.
Here’s what you need to know this week: the Constitutional Court deemed the referendum on a snap election at odds with the Constitution, border rules changed to the dislike of locals and cross-border commuters, and the trial of an ex-special prosecutor facing corruption-related charges started.
Court stops referendum on snap election
The hopes of the opposition to oust the current ruling government through a referendum on a snap election have been stopped for now.
The Constitutional Court ruled on July 7 that the question, asking people whether they would agree with shortening the term of the current parliament, is at odds with the Constitution.
12. Jul 2021 at 12:55 | Radka Minarechová , Nina Hrabovská Francelová