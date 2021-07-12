Items in shopping cart: View
Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Menu
Show all sections

Money for vaccination campaign blocked by Matovič's ministry

The president does not understand reasons for blocking money for vaccination campaign.

Igor Matovič (l) and Vladimír Lengvarský (r)Igor Matovič (l) and Vladimír Lengvarský (r) (Source: SME)

Though Slovakia started administering Covid vaccines in late 2020, the vaccination campaign is lagging behind. Despite several promises and the claims of the Health Ministry on running the campaign, it is hard to spot, as observers often say.

One of the reasons might be the financial shortage, blocked by the Finance Ministry, which is led by Igor Matovič (OĽaNO).

The discussion about lack of funds has been recently joined by President Zuzana Čaputová, who said the reasons for not allocating funds for a vaccination campaign are beyond comprehension.

Problem with campaign money

Matovič has recently been quite critical of his own party's nominee, Health Minister Vladimír Lengvarský. One reproach concerns the low rate of vaccinated people.

“If somebody thinks that some naive advertising spots will persuade a person against vaccination, he/she is naive him/herself,” Matovič said about the significance of a vaccination campaign, as quoted by the Denník N daily. He made the statement at a time the number of people interested in vaccination is dropping.

The rest of this article is premium content at Spectator.sk
Subscribe now for full access

Subscription
for 4 weeks
4 €
Buy
Subscription
for 1 years
39,90 €
Buy
Subscription
for 2 years
69,90 €
Buy

I already have subscription - Sign in

Subscription provides you with:
  • Immediate access to all locked articles (premium content) on Spectator.sk
  • Special weekly news summary + an audio recording with a weekly news summary to listen to at your convenience (received on a weekly basis directly to your e-mail)
  • PDF version of the latest issue of our newspaper, The Slovak Spectator, emailed directly to you
  • Access to all premium content on Sme.sk and Korzar.sk

12. Jul 2021 at 18:05  | Compiled by Spectator staff

More of topic: Coronavirus

Read more articles by the topic
This article is also related to other trending topics: COVID-19 vaccination

Top stories

News digest: 35 infections with the Delta variant confirmed so far

Money for the vaccination campaign missing. Most of Slovakia with very relaxed measures. Police warn people about scammers.


3 h
Police patrols returned to the border crossings, but not everybody is happy.

Slovakia and its hindrances: court blocks referendum, people block border crossings

MPs will try to amend the Constitution, while the state decided to reopen smaller crossings after the protests.


9 h
Emma Zapletalová

Slovak hurdler breaks records and wins under-23 European championship

Emma Zapletalová has set both national and championship records.


10 h
Skryť Vypnúť reklamu

Services and publications

Bratislava Travel guides College Online directory Investment guide eSpectator Book of Lists Career guide Newspaper Monitoring Spectacular Slovakia (travel podcast)