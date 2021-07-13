Bratislava desperately lack tourists, tourism industry calls for help

The capital has seen an 80-percent drop in tourism.

Bratislava has experienced a significant decrease in tourists, which was not expected ahead of summer. The tourism industry was ready for at least a partial revival, but the current situation is unstable.

The Bratislava Tourist Board said this at a press conference about tourism in Bratislava, the TASR newswire reported.

Extreme decreases

The reasons for the drop in tourism are not only the constantly changing decisions of the state but also the slow and poorly directed financial assistance. The industry is therefore requesting a solution.

13. Jul 2021 at 11:53 | Compiled by Spectator staff