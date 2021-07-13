Items in shopping cart: View
Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Menu
Show all sections

Bratislava desperately lack tourists, tourism industry calls for help

The capital has seen an 80-percent drop in tourism.

(Source: TASR)

Bratislava has experienced a significant decrease in tourists, which was not expected ahead of summer. The tourism industry was ready for at least a partial revival, but the current situation is unstable.

The Bratislava Tourist Board said this at a press conference about tourism in Bratislava, the TASR newswire reported.

Extreme decreases

The reasons for the drop in tourism are not only the constantly changing decisions of the state but also the slow and poorly directed financial assistance. The industry is therefore requesting a solution.

The rest of this article is premium content at Spectator.sk
Subscribe now for full access

Subscription
for 4 weeks
4 €
Buy
Subscription
for 1 years
39,90 €
Buy
Subscription
for 2 years
69,90 €
Buy

I already have subscription - Sign in

Subscription provides you with:
  • Immediate access to all locked articles (premium content) on Spectator.sk
  • Special weekly news summary + an audio recording with a weekly news summary to listen to at your convenience (received on a weekly basis directly to your e-mail)
  • PDF version of the latest issue of our newspaper, The Slovak Spectator, emailed directly to you
  • Access to all premium content on Sme.sk and Korzar.sk

13. Jul 2021 at 11:53  | Compiled by Spectator staff

Top stories

How many people have died after vaccination? The authority has two different statistics

Only four deaths resulting from the Covid-19 vaccine have been confirmed in Slovakia.


2 h
Igor Matovič (l) and Vladimír Lengvarský (r)

Money for vaccination campaign blocked by Matovič's ministry

The president does not understand reasons for blocking money for vaccination campaign.


20 h

News digest: 35 infections with the Delta variant confirmed so far

Money for the vaccination campaign missing. Most of Slovakia with very relaxed measures. Police warn people about scammers.


19 h
Skryť Vypnúť reklamu

Services and publications

Bratislava Travel guides College Online directory Investment guide eSpectator Book of Lists Career guide Newspaper Monitoring Spectacular Slovakia (travel podcast)