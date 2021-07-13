Most coalition parties are falling, unlike Smer of ex-PM Fico

Seven parties would make it to parliament, recent AKO poll suggests.

If a parliamentary election had been held in the first half of July, it would have been won by the opposition Hlas party of ex-PM Peter Pellegrini. The party would have received 20.8 percent of the vote, slightly less than in the June poll.

Freedom and Solidarity (SaS) of Richard Sulík would have been second with 13.8 percent (down 0.1 percentage point compared to June), followed by Smer of Robert Fico with 10.9 percent (up by 0.3 percentage point compared to June).

This stems from an AKO poll carried out between July 6 and 12 on 1,000 respondents. 16 percent of respondents did not want to participate, while 1.9 percent did not want to answer and 13.9 percent did not know who they would support.

Seven parties in the house

Four more parties would have passed the 5-percent threshold.

Ordinary People and Independent Personalities (OĽaNO) would have won the support of 8.8 percent (down from 9 percent in June), followed by Progressive Slovakia with 8.4 percent (up from 8.3 percent in June), and Sme Rodina with 7.8 percent (the same as in June).

The last party to win parliamentary mandates would have been the Christian Democratic Movement (KDH) with 6.2 percent (up from 5.3 percent in June).

The Alliance party representing the Hungarian minority would fail to make it to parliament as it would be supported by 4.3 percent of the vote only. Neither of the two far-right parties, Republika and Kotlebovci – People’s Party Our Slovakia (ĽSNS), would win seats, as they would receive 3.8 and 3.5 percent, respectively. Yet, both recorded a better result than in the previous poll.

The junior coalition party Za Ľudí, torn by conflicts between its members, would win the support of 3.1 percent of the vote.

13. Jul 2021 at 17:39 | Compiled by Spectator staff