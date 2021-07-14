Slovakia's population to drop to 4.7 million by 2070

The fertility rate is expected to increase, but only slightly. Conversely, the dependency ratio should go up significantly.

Slovakia's population is expected to drop to 4.71 million by 2070, according to a recent prediction of the European Commission.

The expected drop should result from the current uneven age distribution of the population, where people in their 40s dominate, along with the predicted fertility rate, the National Bank of Slovakia (NBS), the country's central bank, said on the occasion of World Population Day, as reported by the SITA newswire.

Slow increase in fertility rate

The fertility rate, i.e. the average number of children born to a woman over her lifetime, amounted to 1.56 in 2019. The EC predicts that though this value will increase until we reach 2070, it will be a slight growth.

In 1960, the birth rate in Slovakia was 3.04, but with the exception of some years, it continued dropping, until it reached 1.2 in 2002.

The dependency ratio, i.e. a measure of the number of dependents aged zero to 14 and over the age of 65, compared with the total population aged 15 to 64, reached 47.9 percent in 2020. According to EC predictions, the ratio will continue rising significantly, to 85.6 in 2060.

The average life expectancy in Slovakia increased to 80.4 years for women and 74.3 for men in 2019. Since 1980, life expectancy has gone up for both sexes: by 7.6 years for men and 6.6 for women.

The difference between the sexes in this regard started to decrease more significantly after 2009. The average life expectancy of both women and men should go up by 2070, by 8.2 to 89 years and 9.8 to 84.1 years, respectively, SITA reported.

14. Jul 2021 at 11:49 | Compiled by Spectator staff