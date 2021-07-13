The Constitutional Court reportedly suspended new border rules

More details to be provided on Wednesday.

The rules for people coming to Slovakia may change again.

The private broadcaster TV Markíza reported on July 13 evening that the Constitutional Court has suspended the effectiveness of the latest ordinance issued by the Public Health Authority (ÚVZ) that came in force on July 9. It sets new border regime, particularly the mandatory self-isolation of unvaccinated people coming to Slovakia and new rules concerning tests for unvaccinated cross-border commuters.

At the same time, the court reportedly restored the effectiveness of an ÚVZ ordinance from June that applied the three-tier travelling traffic light system.

The court is expected to provide more details on Wednesday, July 14.

13. Jul 2021 at 21:14 | Compiled by Spectator staff