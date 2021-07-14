All of Slovakia in green tier, some rules still apply

However, for the first time after a long time, Slovakia witnessed an increase in the daily number of Covid-19 cases.

Font size: A - | A +

For the first time since the Covid automat warning system was launched in Slovakia in winter, all Slovak regions are green, the best possible classification.

Our paywall policy The Slovak Spectator has decided to make all the articles on the special measures, statistics and basic information about the coronavirus available to everyone. If you appreciate our work and would like to support good journalism, please buy our subscription. We believe this is an issue where accurate and fact-based information is important for people to cope.

This means that the same measures will be valid throughout Slovakia from July 19 and the epidemic situation is the best it has been so far.

Health analyst Matej Mišík, however, warns that for the first time after a long time, Slovakia witnessed an increase in the daily number of Covid-19 cases.

“It is probably linked with the import of cases from abroad,” Mišík told the press. He added that the situation is very similar in neighbouring countries, where all of them marked an increase in cases.

Eliminating all anti-epidemic measures is impossible right now, Health Minister Vladimír Lengvarský said.

“The measures are set to prevent the fast spread,” he noted.

(Source: Health Ministry)

What measures are still in place?

There are several measures that have to be observed even in green-tier districts, the hygienists point out. Masks are still obligatory in all interiors, meaning public buildings, public transport, and taxis. Masks are also required outside when attending a mass event. Exceptions apply for children younger than six, people doing sports, brides and grooms at their wedding, and those visiting swimming pools and wellness centres.

A negative Covid test result is still required inside waterparks, during wedding celebrations, and at parties and similar events. People must show a negative PCR/LAMP test no older than 72 hours or a negative antigen test no older than 24 hours. Those who have been vaccinated and have confirmation of this do not need to take a test.

Weddings, parties and similar events in restaurants, cafés and bars are further limited to 50 percent capacity when standing up to a maximum of 500 people inside and 1,000 outside. In the case of sitting, 75 percent of capacity is allowed up to a maximum of 500 people inside and 1,000 outside.

In shopping centres, it is still forbidden to eat or drink, except in food courts. Wellness centres, waterparks and spas may allow a maximum of 50 percent capacity but no more than 1,000 people. A maximum of 50 customers or 1 customer per square metre is permitted in fitness centres.

In the case of theatres, the cinemas or other artistic events, the maximum allowed capacity is 500 inside and 1,000 outside.

More about coronavirus development in Slovakia:

14. Jul 2021 at 17:17 | Compiled by Spectator staff