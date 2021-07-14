On photography: Unscrupulous politicians fear the camera

Photographer Martin Tiso speaks about his experience with models and politicians.

She stood in front of him, beautiful and smiling, professional, and ready to be photographed for a L’Oréal campaign. Was he nervous taking photos of actress Andie MacDowell?

No, Martin Tiso says, you have to think of things other than fear in such moments.

Tiso takes portraits and has experience with prestigious fashion magazines. He works with models, politicians, CEOs of big companies, and with winners of beauty pageants. The photographer established himself in the hard business after arriving in Prague, where he has lived for 21 years.

He studied visual arts at the Academy of Fine Arts, and when he turned up at Bratislava advertising agencies, he was told at the reception desk not to show his “blurred art” portfolio to anyone.

14. Jul 2021 at 18:02 | Kristína Kúdelová