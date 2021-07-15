Items in shopping cart: View
Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Menu
Show all sections

Leaked recording implies that interior minister took a bribe, which he denies

The bribe reportedly concerned an order for an IT company when Roman Mikulec led the military intelligence agency.

Interior Minister Roman MikulecInterior Minister Roman Mikulec (Source: TASR)

Incumbent Interior Minister Roman Mikulec (OĽaNO) allegedly took a bribe for a state order for a big multinational IT company, when serving as head of the now-defunct Military Intelligence Service (VSS).

This is at least what former director of the Financial Administration František Imrecze said in a recording obtained by the Plus 7 Dní weekly. The recording captured his conversation with Branislav Zurian, who recently left the leading post at the National Criminal Agency (NAKA).

Imrecze has been detained by the police in late January 2021 and faces charges in the Mýtnik (Toll Collector) case. He has since started cooperating with the police. Yet, the information about the alleged bribe was not revealed during his testimony, but during an informal talk with Zurian, who is trying to find out more about the bribe.

Mikulec denied taking any bribe while serving in the military intelligence service. He admitted he met with Imrecze to discuss the order, and is ready to talk to the police.

The recording

The rest of this article is premium content at Spectator.sk
Subscribe now for full access

Subscription
for 4 weeks
4 €
Buy
Subscription
for 1 years
39,90 €
Buy
Subscription
for 2 years
69,90 €
Buy

I already have subscription - Sign in

Subscription provides you with:
  • Immediate access to all locked articles (premium content) on Spectator.sk
  • Special weekly news summary + an audio recording with a weekly news summary to listen to at your convenience (received on a weekly basis directly to your e-mail)
  • PDF version of the latest issue of our newspaper, The Slovak Spectator, emailed directly to you
  • Access to all premium content on Sme.sk and Korzar.sk

15. Jul 2021 at 11:25  | Compiled by Spectator staff

More of topic: Corruption & scandals

Read more articles by the topic

Top stories

One of ways law offices help is support to various non-governmental organisations, for example Doctors without Borders (in the picture).

How the largest law firms cultivate some areas of law

Participation in legislative activities dominates socially beneficial activities of the largest law firms in Slovakia.


5 h

News digest: Constitutional court suspends new border rules

The Constitutional Court will decide whether rules for crossing borders are in compliance with Constitution. All Slovak districts will follow the same measures from next week, as Slovakia turns to the best epidemic phase since winter.


19 h
Illustrative stock photo

The Constitutional Court suspended new border rules

Until the Constitutional Court’s decision is published in the Collection of Laws, the ordinance that divides people into vaccinated and unvaccinated is still valid.


19 h
Ekoiuventa (Mičurin), the only summer swimming pool in Bratislava's Old Town.

Bratislava offers plenty of places to swim and cool down in

People can opt for official bathing venues as well as natural lakes. They can even bathe in the Danube.


24 h
Skryť Vypnúť reklamu

Services and publications

Bratislava Travel guides College Online directory Investment guide eSpectator Book of Lists Career guide Newspaper Monitoring Spectacular Slovakia (travel podcast)