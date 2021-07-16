News digest: New border rules lead tourists to rethink holiday plans

Activists protest against planned LNG terminal, legendary train Slovenská Strela marks 85th anniversary and the average price of new residential real estate in Bratislava hits new record.

Font size: A - | A +

Good evening. Catch up on the main news of the day in less than five minutes with our Friday, July 16 edition of Today in Slovakia. We wish you a pleasant read.

Activists protest against a planned LNG terminal. (Source: TASR)

"Gas fuels the climate crisis" was the slogan of a protest of dozens of activists from Greenpeace Slovakia and other organisations against an LNG (liquefied natural gas) terminal on Wednesday, July 14. The Verejné Prístavy company, the operator of public ports, plans to build the €40 million terminal in a public port on the Danube close to the centre of Bratislava.

Activists are rejecting the construction of the terminal as well as any other fossil infrastructure. The investor respects the protest but does not understand it as a few days ago, at the request of Greenpeace, an expert discussion was held on this topic.

Activists protested on kayaks on the Danube and there was a protest bike ride, too. They say the proposed terminal undermines climate goals.

“We need to shift away from fossil fuels and LNG terminals, which will tie us to their use for decades,” said Katarína Juríková, director of Greenpeace Slovakia, as cited by the TASR newswire. “Using public funds for fossil gas infrastructure is unacceptable. Gas is one of the causes of the climate crisis, not its solution.”

The construction of the LNG terminal in the port of Bratislava is a national project in the field of transport infrastructure development that has been in the pipeline for several years, noted Verejné Prístavy.

“The feasibility study shows that the construction of LNG terminals in inland ports and the use of this type of alternative fuel in transport represents an active achievement of the EU’s environmental goals,” the company claims, adding that the use of cleaner alternative fuels, which include LNG, is a necessary condition for making water transport greener.

If you like what we are doing and want to support our work, buy our online subscription. Thank you.

Coronavirus and vaccination news

The State Institute for Drug Control (ŠÚKL) has recorded 7,306 suspected adverse reactions to vaccines against Covid-19 as of July 14. Of these, 655 (8.9 percent) were evaluated as serious. (ŠÚKL)

to vaccines against Covid-19 as of July 14. Of these, 655 (8.9 percent) were evaluated as serious. (ŠÚKL) Employees of the Nidec company, formerly Embraco, can get vaccinated against Covid-19 directly at their workplace. Nidec is the first company in Košice Region offering this possibility to all of its employees and their family members. (SITA)

company, formerly Embraco, can against Covid-19 directly at their workplace. Nidec is the first company in Košice Region offering this possibility to all of its employees and their family members. (SITA) By the end of 2021 , more than three million vaccines against Covid-19 will arrive in Slovakia . The Health Ministry’s spokesperson Zuzana Eliášová told vZdravotníctve.sk that except for Sputnik V, all vaccines approved by the European Medicines Agency will be available in sufficient amounts. The country will have more than one million doses of the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine, more than one million doses of the Janssen vaccine by Johnson & Johnson, 750,000 doses of the Astra Zeneca vaccine and more than 390,000 doses of the Moderna vaccine.

, . The Health Ministry’s spokesperson Zuzana Eliášová told vZdravotníctve.sk that except for Sputnik V, all vaccines approved by the European Medicines Agency will be available in sufficient amounts. The country will have more than one million doses of the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine, more than one million doses of the Janssen vaccine by Johnson & Johnson, 750,000 doses of the Astra Zeneca vaccine and more than 390,000 doses of the Moderna vaccine. Slovakia has donated 10,000 doses of the coronavirus vaccine to Taiwan as a gesture of thanks for the face masks and respirators Slovakia received from Taiwan as a gift last year. (Reuters)

has 10,000 doses of the coronavirus to as a gesture of thanks for the face masks and respirators Slovakia received from Taiwan as a gift last year. (Reuters) The Žilina Self-Governing Region (ŽSK) is launching a mobile vaccination unit to increase the region's vaccination rate, which is currently at 37 percent. On average, the VakciZuzka unit will visit three villages per day and vaccinate up to 300 people.

(ŽSK) is launching to increase the region's vaccination rate, which is currently at 37 percent. On average, the VakciZuzka unit will visit three villages per day and vaccinate up to 300 people. Every citizen of Slovakia will decide what the third wave of the Covid-19 pandemic will look like, PM Eduard Heger said during a visit to the large-capacity vaccination centre in Banská Bystrica on Friday, July 16 while calling on people to get vaccinated. He believes the new Delta variant will lead to another wave, adding that Slovakia needs to build immunity against Covid-19.

during a visit to the large-capacity vaccination centre in Banská Bystrica on Friday, July 16 while calling on people to get vaccinated. He believes the new Delta variant will lead to another wave, adding that Slovakia needs to build immunity against Covid-19. The National Health Information Centre (NCZI) has confirmed that people who tested positive for Covid-19 with only an antigen test cannot have this registered in the EU’s digital Covid pass as proof that they have overcome Covid-19. Only a positive PCR test can be used for this purpose. (TASR)

Picture of the day

Slovenská Strela train (Source: Courtesy of BSK)

Railroad fans marked the 85th anniversary of the launch of the legendary train Slovenská Strela (Slovak Arrow) running between Bratislava and Prague on Tuesday, July 13. In the 1930s, the train, nicknamed "a plane on rails", was one of the fastest and most modern trains in the world. Thanks to its non-traditional aerodynamic design, it reached a speed of 130 km/h. It completed the route in a record 4 hours and 18 minutes.

Feature story for today

“She was a very practical person who needed to have a person nearby whom she could help. She put herself into her work with her whole soul. She was very authentic; she believed in what she was doing.”

These are the words of Dagmar Hájková, a historian of the Masaryk Institute and Archives of the Czech Academy of Sciences, when speaking about the life and work of Alice Masaryková, the oldest daughter of the first Czechoslovak President, Tomáš Garrigue Masaryk. She is mainly seen as the daughter who took the position of First Lady instead of her mother Charlotta.

Today we would call her an activist. Alice Masaryková, daughter of the first Czechoslovak president Read more

In other news

Solidarity protests in support of people who have experienced sexual violence were held in Bratislava, Žilina, Banská Bystrica, Prešov and Košice on Thursday, under the auspices of Amnesty International Slovensko (AIS). (TASR)

in support of people who have experienced were held in Bratislava, Žilina, Banská Bystrica, Prešov and Košice on Thursday, under the auspices of Amnesty International Slovensko (AIS). (TASR) Jaroslav Paška , a former education minister, MP, MEP and vice-chair of the Slovak National Party (SNS), died at the age of 67 on Thursday, July 15. (TASR)

, a former education minister, MP, MEP and vice-chair of the Slovak National Party (SNS), at the age of 67 on Thursday, July 15. (TASR) The trial of ex-special prosecutor Dušan Kováčik at the Specialised Criminal Court in Pezinok was adjourned until August 11.

at the Specialised Criminal Court in Pezinok was until August 11. The average price of new residential real estate in Bratislava has exceeded €4,000 per square metre, including VAT, for the first time ever . It climbed 13.7 percent year on year to €4,010 per square metre, said analysts from Bencont Investments.

including VAT, . It climbed 13.7 percent year on year to €4,010 per square metre, said analysts from Bencont Investments. Foreign tourists are reassessing their holiday in Slovakia. Several regional destination management organisations have registered an interest in cancelling or rescheduling holidays in response to the new border measures adopted by Slovakia.

Do not miss on Spectator.sk today

Slovak national parks lack protection. Amended law should be the first step towards change Read more

What will Slovak athletes wear at the 2021 Olympics? Read more

Ochtinská Aragonite Cave is unique not only in Slovakia but also in the world Read more

Mistaken for Native Americans. How Slovak emigrants used to arrive in the US Read more

If you have suggestions on how this news overview can be improved, you can reach us at editorial@spectator.sk.

16. Jul 2021 at 14:45 | Jana Liptáková