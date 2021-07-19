Change is constant at the borders, but new rules still favour the vaccinated

Only the biggest ones leave like this. If only it didn't hurt the rest of us so badly. Slovakia remembers deceased actor Milan Lasica.

Welcome to your weekly overview of news from Slovakia. This is the special summer edition of Last Week in Slovakia. We will be back to regular operation in August, with a full commentary and news overview by Editor-in-Chief Michaela Terenzani.

Here’s what you need to know this week: Constitutional Court suspended the ordinance setting new rules for crossing Slovakia’s borders, while Bratislava is in need of tourists. Slovakia bids farewell to humourist and actor Milan Lasica.

Court’s verdict changes the rules for crossing borders again

The rules for crossing the borders changed slightly on Monday, July 19 following the Constitutional Court's verdict, which private broadcaster TV Markíza informed the public about on July 13. Based on a motion submitted by the opposition MPs, the court suspended the effectiveness of the latest ordinance that benefited people who have been vaccinated against Covid before their arrival in Slovakia, while those who have not been vaccinated need to self-isolate. It also ordered the reestablishment of the traffic light system based on the three-tier division of countries.

19. Jul 2021 at 13:05 | Nina Hrabovská Francelová , Radka Minarechová