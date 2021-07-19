Items in shopping cart: View
Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Menu
Show all sections
LAST WEEK IN SLOVAKIA

Change is constant at the borders, but new rules still favour the vaccinated

Only the biggest ones leave like this. If only it didn't hurt the rest of us so badly. Slovakia remembers deceased actor Milan Lasica.

Milan Lasica, Slovak actor and humourist, passed away on July 18.Milan Lasica, Slovak actor and humourist, passed away on July 18. (Source: TASR)

Welcome to your weekly overview of news from Slovakia. This is the special summer edition of Last Week in Slovakia. We will be back to regular operation in August, with a full commentary and news overview by Editor-in-Chief Michaela Terenzani.

Here’s what you need to know this week: Constitutional Court suspended the ordinance setting new rules for crossing Slovakia’s borders, while Bratislava is in need of tourists. Slovakia bids farewell to humourist and actor Milan Lasica.

Court’s verdict changes the rules for crossing borders again

The rules for crossing the borders changed slightly on Monday, July 19 following the Constitutional Court's verdict, which private broadcaster TV Markíza informed the public about on July 13. Based on a motion submitted by the opposition MPs, the court suspended the effectiveness of the latest ordinance that benefited people who have been vaccinated against Covid before their arrival in Slovakia, while those who have not been vaccinated need to self-isolate. It also ordered the reestablishment of the traffic light system based on the three-tier division of countries.

The rest of this article is premium content at Spectator.sk
Subscribe now for full access

Subscription
for 4 weeks
4 €
Buy
Subscription
for 1 years
39,90 €
Buy
Subscription
for 2 years
69,90 €
Buy

I already have subscription - Sign in

Subscription provides you with:
  • Immediate access to all locked articles (premium content) on Spectator.sk
  • Special weekly news summary + an audio recording with a weekly news summary to listen to at your convenience (received on a weekly basis directly to your e-mail)
  • PDF version of the latest issue of our newspaper, The Slovak Spectator, emailed directly to you
  • Access to all premium content on Sme.sk and Korzar.sk

19. Jul 2021 at 13:05  | Nina Hrabovská Francelová , Radka Minarechová

More of topic: Last Week in Slovakia

Read more articles by the topic

Top stories

Milan Lasica

Popular humourist, actor and singer Milan Lasica dies

Slovakia has lost one of its most significant personalities, President Zuzana Čaputová commented.


3 h
Massive storms affected the Southern Moravia region in the southeast of the Czech Republic. The area along the Slovak border was hit the hardest.

This is what a crisis looks like

Weather extremes will cost us ever more resources that could otherwise be invested elsewhere.


3 h
A group of 13 business organisations and chambers of commerce put together 20 recommendations for politicians in Slovakia in mid-November

Surprise! When people work less, they feel better

If only democracies included some institution capable of regulating finance in a way that benefits most people.


6 h
Skryť Vypnúť reklamu

Services and publications

Bratislava Travel guides College Online directory Investment guide eSpectator Book of Lists Career guide Newspaper Monitoring Spectacular Slovakia (travel podcast)