Interest in being vaccinated by GPs is low

The Health Ministry still considers the project to be good.

The plan to boost the vaccination rate through inoculation by general practitioners and paediatricians before the third pandemic wave unfolds appears to have been a misfire.

Only 502 out of more than 3,600 general practitioners are willing to vaccinate their patients, while only 100 people have been vaccinated in this manner since the project was launched in early July, the Sme daily reported.

“We consider the vaccination by GPs in outpatient departments an effective and meaningful step that will support the vaccination rate and help protect people’s health and lives,” Zuzana Eliášová, spokesperson of the Health Ministry, told Sme.

Currently, only 33 percent of the population (nearly 1.89 million people) has been fully vaccinated against Covid.

19. Jul 2021 at 18:03 | Compiled by Spectator staff