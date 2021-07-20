Items in shopping cart: View
Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Food delivery giant enters Slovak market

Well-known platform seeks growth under its new owner.

(Source: Unsplash)

The Slovak food delivery industry has just seen one of its largest transactions in the past several years. The food delivery service Bistro.sk has been acquired by another company and no longer falls under the portfolio of Ringer Axel Springer Media AG.

The company will now be owned by one of the largest players in this industry - Just Eat Takeaway.com. The purchase cost almost €50 million.

A successful project

Bistro.sk started in 2013 and very quickly gained prominence in the food delivery industry. Milan Dubec was responsible for the creation of the company. Today, he is a shareholder of Ringier Axel Springer SK.

20. Jul 2021 at 18:19

