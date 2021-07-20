Items in shopping cart: View
Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Full vaccination entrance ticket to masses celebrated by pope

People who have not been vaccinated yet have 11 days left to register to be considered fully vaccinated in mid-September.

Only fully vaccinated people will be allowed to attend events featuring Pope Francis, who will visit Slovakia in mid-September.

Moreover, the capacity of these events will be well above the allowed limit of 1,000 people, Health Minister Vladimír Lengvarský (OĽaNO nominee) and Stanislav Zvolenský, head of the Slovak Bishops Conference (KBS), said on July 20.

“We want to make the visit of the Holy Father in Slovakia a spiritual experience for as many people as possible,” Lengvarský explained.

Zvolenský said that this is the only way not to limit the number of participants in the events radically.

20. Jul 2021 at 18:24  | Compiled by Spectator staff

