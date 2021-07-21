Croatia will not recognise everyone's vaccination certificate as of August

The validity of vaccination might be prolonged.

Those who were vaccinated in January 2021 will soon not be able to enter Croatia without a negative PCR test result, despite being fully vaccinated.

According to Croatia's new rules, vaccinated travellers cannot enter the country without a negative test result if more than 210 days have passed since they were inoculated with the second dose.

People who were fully vaccinated in Slovakia in January have until August 16 to travel to Croatia without having to take a test. The first batch of second doses in Slovakia was administered on January 18, the Sme daily reported.

From this day on, dozens to hundreds of vaccinated people will face the same problem every day when travelling to Croatia.

21. Jul 2021 at 11:16 | Compiled by Spectator staff