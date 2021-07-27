Items in shopping cart: View
Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Sunday open-top bus tours through Bratislava forests

Cabrio bus is free of charge for all, but capacity is limited.

The open-top bus operates between Patrónka and Železná studienka in Bratislava during the summer.

A trip to or a family picnic in Železná studienka, one of the many green areas of Bratislava, has turned into an unusual experience this summer.

Lost in Bratislava? Impossible with this City Guide! Lost in Bratislava? Impossible with this City Guide! (Source: Spectacular Slovakia)

The Bratislava Transport Company decided to operate an open-top Cabrio bus each Sunday, until August 29.

The bus starts at the Patrónka bus station and ends in Železná studienka, making no stops on the way to Bratislava's forests.

The bus, running every 40 minutes and with a 20-minute break in Železná studienka, follows the route of Bus 43, which passes through Červený most, Partizánska lúka, Klepáč, and Deviaty mlyn.

Passengers pay nothing. Nevertheless, the capacity of the bus is limited to 40 people.

The Cabrio bus operates under good weather conditions only. If it is raining or blustery, the new summer bus service will be out of work. For this reason, it is recommended to check the company's Facebook page or website on Saturday.

Free open-top bus tours to Železná studienka

Patrónka

0952, 1032, 1112, 1152, 1232, 1312, 1352, 1432, 1512, 1552, 1632, 1712, 1752

Železná studienka

1019, 1059, 1139, 1219, 1259, 1339, 1419, 1459, 1539, 1619, 1659, 1739, 1819

Source: Bratislava Transport Company

Spectacular Slovakia travel guides

27. Jul 2021 at 17:14  | Compiled by Spectator staff

