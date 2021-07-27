Sunday open-top bus tours through Bratislava forests

A trip to or a family picnic in Železná studienka, one of the many green areas of Bratislava, has turned into an unusual experience this summer.
The Bratislava Transport Company decided to operate an open-top Cabrio bus each Sunday, until August 29.
The bus starts at the Patrónka bus station and ends in Železná studienka, making no stops on the way to Bratislava's forests.
The bus, running every 40 minutes and with a 20-minute break in Železná studienka, follows the route of Bus 43, which passes through Červený most, Partizánska lúka, Klepáč, and Deviaty mlyn.
Passengers pay nothing. Nevertheless, the capacity of the bus is limited to 40 people.
The Cabrio bus operates under good weather conditions only. If it is raining or blustery, the new summer bus service will be out of work. For this reason, it is recommended to check the company's Facebook page or website on Saturday.
Free open-top bus tours to Železná studienka
Patrónka
0952, 1032, 1112, 1152, 1232, 1312, 1352, 1432, 1512, 1552, 1632, 1712, 1752
Železná studienka
1019, 1059, 1139, 1219, 1259, 1339, 1419, 1459, 1539, 1619, 1659, 1739, 1819
Source: Bratislava Transport Company
27. Jul 2021 at 17:14 | Compiled by Spectator staff