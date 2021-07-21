Vaccination lottery will start in August

It is not clear for now how much money people will win.

Everybody who has been or plans to be vaccinated against Covid can enter a lottery with the chance of winning money starting on August 1.

However, it remains unclear how much people will actually get.

“The prizes will be interesting, but we’ll publish them only shortly before the launch,” Finance Minister Igor Matovič (OĽaNO) said.

How it will work

Everybody interested in entering the lottery will have to register on the Bytzdravyjevyhra.sk website starting on August 1, 2021. Registration is open to anyone over the age of 18 who has been vaccinated and has a permanent residence in Slovakia.

The lottery is open to all vaccinated people, regardless of when they received the vaccine or which type of vaccine they got. This means that those who were among the first to receive the shot will also be able to register.

Every registered person will remain in the database during all rounds of the draw, the Finance Ministry reported.

After the data is checked, people will be automatically registered. Those who are fully vaccinated will have double the chance of winning.

Registration for the lottery will be open until October 15, 2021.

Bonus for “mediators”

Apart from the lottery, people older than 18 with a permanent residence in Slovakia who manage to persuade or motivate others to get vaccinated will be entitled to a bonus if the vaccinated person registers for the lottery after August 1.

Once the vaccinated person registers, they will receive a specific code that they will then give to the “mediator,” according to the ministry.

The sum the mediator receives should depend on the age of the vaccinated person (€30, €60 or €90).

The “mediator” will receive the bonus only after the vaccinated person receives the second shot (in the case of two-dose vaccines) or one shot (in the case of a single-dose vaccine) no later than October 31, 2021. Once they are fully vaccinated, they have seven days to register their “mediator.”

People who were fully immunised between July 1 and August 1 will have to register their mediators within seven days after the system is launched, i.e. by August 7, the ministry added.

21. Jul 2021 at 16:03 | Compiled by Spectator staff