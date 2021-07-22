Items in shopping cart: View
Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Menu
Show all sections

Slovakia has made improvements in rule of law, but shortcomings remain

The 2021 Rule of Law Report on Slovakia highlights certain changes in the judiciary and the fight against corruption.

Several former top officials have been detained and charged with corruption-related crimes.Several former top officials have been detained and charged with corruption-related crimes. (Source: Sme - Jozef Jakubčo)

Important efforts to improve the independence of the Slovak justice system have continued in 2020, while the country’s efforts to repress corruption have significantly increased. At the same time, the need to improve the legislative process by strengthening the involvement of stakeholders and civil society remains.

This stems from the 2021 Rule of Law Report on Slovakia, recently published by the European Commission.

The report has 27 chapters. Each one evaluates the rule of law in a member country and proposes ways to improve it.

Changes in judiciary

In the report, the EC pointed to the adoption of an extensive reform of the Constitution and the implementation of legislation regarding the justice system, in particular, the Constitutional Court and the Judicial Council, in December 2020, as well as the efforts to address corruption in the judiciary.

The rest of this article is premium content at Spectator.sk
Subscribe now for full access

Subscription
for 4 weeks
4 €
Buy
Subscription
for 1 years
39,90 €
Buy
Subscription
for 2 years
69,90 €
Buy

I already have subscription - Sign in

Subscription provides you with:
  • Immediate access to all locked articles (premium content) on Spectator.sk
  • Special weekly news summary + an audio recording with a weekly news summary to listen to at your convenience (received on a weekly basis directly to your e-mail)
  • PDF version of the latest issue of our newspaper, The Slovak Spectator, emailed directly to you
  • Access to all premium content on Sme.sk and Korzar.sk

22. Jul 2021 at 11:17

Top stories

The Slovak athletes to represent Slovakia at the Olympics in Tokyo took a joint oath at presence of President Zuzana Čaputová.

Golden hopes for Slovakia's Olympic team in Tokyo

Speed canoeists Erik Vlček attends his sixth Olympics. Walker Matej Tóth to wind up his successful career in Tokyo.


18 h
Tímea Krekovič Beck

Some people still lower their voice when speaking Hungarian in public

I wish people would perceive us as an enrichment, not as a 1,000-year-old disease that still occurs here, says a Slovak-Hungarian writer.


7 h

News digest: Slovakia will remain green, despite worsening situation abroad

Border rules will not change, despite protests. 72 cases of Delta variant confirmed. Slovakia commemorates 141 years since Milan Rastislav Štefánik was born. More in today’s digest.


21 h
The statue of General Milan Rastislav Štefánik by the Meudon Observatory in Paris, where the Slovak astronomer worked after his arrival in Paris in 1904.

Štefánik was a gifted networker. He would have enjoyed social media

Milan Rastislav Štefánik quickly learnt what it takes to triumph abroad.


21. júl
Skryť Vypnúť reklamu

Services and publications

Bratislava Travel guides College Online directory Investment guide eSpectator Book of Lists Career guide Newspaper Monitoring Spectacular Slovakia (travel podcast)