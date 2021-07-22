Slovakia has made improvements in rule of law, but shortcomings remain

The 2021 Rule of Law Report on Slovakia highlights certain changes in the judiciary and the fight against corruption.

Several former top officials have been detained and charged with corruption-related crimes. (Source: Sme - Jozef Jakubčo)

Important efforts to improve the independence of the Slovak justice system have continued in 2020, while the country’s efforts to repress corruption have significantly increased. At the same time, the need to improve the legislative process by strengthening the involvement of stakeholders and civil society remains.

This stems from the 2021 Rule of Law Report on Slovakia, recently published by the European Commission.

The report has 27 chapters. Each one evaluates the rule of law in a member country and proposes ways to improve it.

Changes in judiciary

In the report, the EC pointed to the adoption of an extensive reform of the Constitution and the implementation of legislation regarding the justice system, in particular, the Constitutional Court and the Judicial Council, in December 2020, as well as the efforts to address corruption in the judiciary.

22. Jul 2021 at 11:17