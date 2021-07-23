Items in shopping cart: View
Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Actors and singers join President Čaputová in announcing public transport stops

Bratislava's city transport company wants to boost the morale of passengers.

President Zuzana Čaputová announces the public transport stop on Hodžovo Square, where the Presidential Palace is located. President Zuzana Čaputová announces the public transport stop on Hodžovo Square, where the Presidential Palace is located. (Source: SME-Marko Erd)

The Bratislava city transport company has invited well-known personalities to join President Zuzana Čaputová in announcing the names of selected public transport stops in the Slovak capital. The municipal company wants to boost the morale among passengers.

“Last year, we approached President Zuzana Čaputová to record the announcement of the Hodžovo Square stop,” said Dopravný Podnik Bratislava (DPB) as cited by the TASR. “After positive responses, we resolved to revive the project and add new voices.”

Actors, writers, hosts and singers lent their voices to a total of 29 stop announcements for passengers on public transport.

Actor Tatiana Pauhofová announces the Zochova stop, actor Robert Roth announces the Patrónka and singer Richard Müller announces the Blumentál stop.

Other personalities who joined the project include singer Jana Kirschner (Námestie Biely kríž stop), singer Pavol Hammel (Hummelova stop), singer Miroslav Žbirka (Šulekova stop), singer Peter Lipa (Starohájska stop), actor Matej Landl (Záluhy stop), actress Zuzana Kronerová (Šafárikovo Sqaure stop), actor Richard Stanke (Námestie slobody stop), host Adela Vinczeová (Pod Stanicou stop), writer Daniel Hevier (Kapucínska stop) and singer Ivan Tásler (Americké Square stop).

23. Jul 2021 at 13:22  | Compiled by Spectator staff

