The pandemic has made it clear that we must stand together

As international friends and partners of Slovakia, we are united in reaffirming that all persons, irrespective of sexual orientation or gender identity, should fully be able to enjoy their human rights and fundamental freedoms. Together we celebrate Bratislava Pride on July 24 and Košice Pride on August 21, along with other Pride events. Pride serves as an important reminder of the valuable contribution of LGBTQI+ persons in all our societies as well as the need for greater tolerance.
The Universal Declaration of Human Rights states that everyone is entitled to human rights and fundamental freedoms. We stand by the universality of human rights and together underscore the shared value that everyone deserves to live in dignity. We respect, too, the principles of the Charter of the Fundamental Rights of the European Union, which enshrines the principle of equal treatment of all, including LGBTQI+ persons. Inclusion, human dignity, and equality are core values on which we must not compromise.
The pandemic has made it clear that we are all interconnected and must stand together. Our future successes depend on the ability of all people to realise their full potential. This can only be achieved in inclusive societies grounded in shared values of equality, respect, and freedom as well as support for democratic principles, human rights, and the rule of law.
We welcome efforts to secure the human rights of everyone in the Slovak Republic, including LGBTQI+ persons, and we encourage tolerance and respect for all in Slovak society. Everyone deserves a safe environment free from fear, violence, and harassment. No one should be denied their true potential because of who they are or whom they love.
Signatories:
Embassy of Albania
Embassy of the Argentine Republic
Australian Embassy and Permanent Mission to the United Nations Embassy of Austria
Embassy of Belgium
Embassy of the Republic of Bulgaria
Office of the Embassy of Canada
Permanent Mission of Chile to the UN and International Organizations in Vienna Embassy of Colombia in Vienna
Embassy of Cyprus
Embassy of the Czech Republic
Embassy and Permanent Mission of Denmark in Vienna
Embassy of Estonia
Representation of the European Commission in Slovakia
European Parliament Liaison Office in Slovakia
Embassy of Finland
Embassy of France
Embassy of Germany
Embassy of Greece
Embassy of Iceland
Embassy of Israel
Embassy of Ireland
Embassy of Italy
Embassy of the Republic of Latvia
Embassy of the Republic of Lithuania
Embassy of Luxembourg
Embassy of Montenegro in Vienna
Embassy of Mexico
Embassy of the Netherlands
New Zealand Embassy and Permanent Mission
Embassy of North Macedonia
Royal Norwegian Embassy
Embassy of Portugal
Embassy of the Republic of Slovenia
Embassy of Spain
Embassy of Sweden
Embassy of Switzerland
Embassy of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland
Embassy of the United States of America
Embassy of Uruguay
Juraj Droba, President of Bratislava Self-Governing Region
Mária Patakyová, Public Defender of Rights
Silvia Porubänová, Executive Director of Slovak National Centre for Human Rights Matúš Vallo, Mayor of Bratislava
24. Jul 2021 at 9:05