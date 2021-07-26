Items in shopping cart: View
Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

LAST WEEK IN SLOVAKIA

The tested and the vaccinated will be treated the same. Coalition passes a Delta compromise

MPs pass a law with mild advantages for the vaccinated, but vaccination will be required to see the Pope live.

Sme Rodina leader Boris Kollár (right) and Health Minister Vladimír Lengvarský (OĽaNO nominee). Sme Rodina leader Boris Kollár (right) and Health Minister Vladimír Lengvarský (OĽaNO nominee). (Source: SITA)

Welcome to your weekly overview of news from Slovakia. This is the special summer edition of Last Week in Slovakia. We will be back to regular operation in August, with the full commentary and news overview.

Here’s what you need to know this week: MPs pass a law with mild advantages for the vaccinated, but vaccination will be required to see the Pope live. Bratislava Pride took place online, supported by dozens of embassies. The Slovak Olympic team is small but hopeful.

Find the printed version of the July issue of The Slovak Spectator in PDF format below.

Negative tests are good enough. Coalition found a compromise

To the dismay of the loud crowd protesting against vaccination in front of the parliament on Friday and Saturday, the ruling coalition eventually reached a compromise on the law that should prepare the country for the Delta wave of the coronavirus pandemic.

The law, originally intended to put the vaccinated at an advantage if the virus starts spreading in the country and restrictions are required, ended in a compromise solution after the Sme Rodina coalition party objected to what they called the division of people into the vaccinated and the unvaccinated.

26. Jul 2021 at 12:14  | Michaela Terenzani

